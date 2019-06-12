Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Gujarat on High Alert as Severe Cyclonic Storm Barrels North

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance, the official said The Air Force deployed a C-17 transporter aircraft to carry out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations.
Event Highlights
“It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13,” it said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu requesting them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and there is early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall, a Home Ministry official said.
Cyclone Vayu over eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into very severe cyclonic storm about 420 km west-northwest of Goa, in an early morning update.
SCS ‘VAYU’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm near latitude 17.1°N and longitude 70.6°E is about 420 km west-northwest of Goa, 320 km south-southwest of Mumbai.— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2019
It is likely to cross Gujarat coast between around Veraval . pic.twitter.com/xe8EmORHK6
Orange Alert for Goa | The onset of Cyclone Vayu will trigger heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan area for the next two days, the IMD said Tuesday. The department has issued the 'orange' warning for Goa in view of the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.
Light Rains in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar | According to IMD, cyclone Vayu might also bring light showers to Gujarat cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj on June 12 and June 13, while sudden showers and lightning have already been started in many parts of Mumbai, including Grant Road, Powai, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.
In its forecast for June 13, the IMD said, gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra coasts and northern parts of east central Arabian Sea.
Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat Coast Tomorrow | As the deep depression over the Arabian Sea intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm the Western Coast of India is preparing to tackle Cyclone Vayu, which is likely to hit the Gujarat coast tomorrow morning. A warning issued by the India Meteorological Department said that it is very likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13.
Satellite image of cyclone heading towards Gujarat coast.
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch Tuesday morning. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.
"Storm surge of height of about 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall," the weather office said in the bulletin.
Last month, 'very severe cyclonic storm' 'Fani' had battered Odisha and killed over 60 people.
