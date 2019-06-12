LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Gujarat on High Alert as Severe Cyclonic Storm Barrels North

News18.com | June 12, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Gujarat is on alert after Cyclone Vayu, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday, moves northwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on the morning of June 13.

“It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13,” it said.
Read More
Jun 12, 2019 8:36 am (IST)

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance, the official said The Air Force deployed a C-17 transporter aircraft to carry out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations.

Jun 12, 2019 8:33 am (IST)

The ministry is in continuous touch with the state governments and Union territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Daman and Diu, which may be affected due to the cyclone.

Jun 12, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah also told them to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water and their immediate restoration in the event of any damage to them, the official said.

Jun 12, 2019 8:26 am (IST)

Plan of Action | Gujarat and Diu authorities have planned to evacuate about three lakh people from identified vulnerable areas starting Wednesday morning. The people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters. The government is taking every possible measure for the safety of people.

Jun 12, 2019 8:25 am (IST)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu requesting them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and there is early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall, a Home Ministry official said.

Jun 12, 2019 8:23 am (IST)

NDRF, Army on Alert | The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 39 NDRF teams, comprising about 45 rescuers each, in Gujarat and Diu and they are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment. As many as 34 teams of Army are also on standby.

Jun 12, 2019 8:17 am (IST)

Home Minister Reviews Preparations | Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people, officials said.

Jun 12, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

Cyclone Vayu over eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into very severe cyclonic storm about 420 km west-northwest of Goa, in an early morning update.

Jun 12, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

Sea Water Level on a Rise | Meanwhile, sea water levels exceeded its usual limit on Tuesday, prompting the authorities in Goa to close the shoreline for swimming.

Jun 12, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

"Goa will receive widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on June 12. There will be fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places on June 13 too," the India Meteorological Department said.

Jun 12, 2019 8:04 am (IST)

Orange Alert for Goa | The onset of Cyclone Vayu will trigger heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan area for the next two days, the IMD said Tuesday. The department has issued the 'orange' warning for Goa in view of the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.

Jun 12, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

Light Rains in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar | According to IMD, cyclone Vayu might also bring light showers to Gujarat cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj on June 12 and June 13, while sudden showers and lightning have already been started in many parts of Mumbai, including Grant Road, Powai, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

Jun 12, 2019 7:58 am (IST)

Advisory to Fishermen | All the fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while the ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.

Jun 12, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

In its forecast for June 13, the IMD said, gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra coasts and northern parts of east central Arabian Sea.

Jun 12, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

Regions to be Affected | The Gujarat state meteorological department has said the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cause heavy rain in the coastal districts of Saurashtra, like Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, and Kutch.

Jun 12, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

Heavy Forces Deployed | While the government of Gujarat has deployed several teams of NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning, the Army, the Navy, and the Coast Guard are also put on alert.

Jun 12, 2019 7:53 am (IST)

Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat Coast Tomorrow | As the deep depression over the Arabian Sea intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm the Western Coast of India is preparing to tackle Cyclone Vayu, which is likely to hit the Gujarat coast tomorrow morning. A warning issued by the India Meteorological Department said that it is very likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13.

Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Gujarat on High Alert as Severe Cyclonic Storm Barrels North
Satellite image of cyclone heading towards Gujarat coast.

In its forecast for June 13, the IMD said, “Gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra coasts and northern parts of east central Arabian Sea.”

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch Tuesday morning. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.

"Storm surge of height of about 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall," the weather office said in the bulletin.

Last month, 'very severe cyclonic storm' 'Fani' had battered Odisha and killed over 60 people.
  • 10 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SA vs WI
    29/2
    7.3 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    IND vs AUS
    352/5
    50.0 overs
    		 316/10
    50.0 overs
    India beat Australia by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AFG vs NZ
    172/10
    41.1 overs
    		 173/3
    32.1 overs
    New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs BAN
    386/6
    50.0 overs
    		 280/10
    48.5 overs
    England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs WI
    288/10
    49.0 overs
    		 273/9
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram