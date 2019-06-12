Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Gujarat on High Alert as Severe Cyclonic Storm Barrels North

Satellite image of cyclone heading towards Gujarat coast.



In its forecast for June 13, the IMD said, “Gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra coasts and northern parts of east central Arabian Sea.”



The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.



The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch Tuesday morning. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.



"Storm surge of height of about 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall," the weather office said in the bulletin.



Last month, 'very severe cyclonic storm' 'Fani' had battered Odisha and killed over 60 people.