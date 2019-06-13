Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Severe Storm Won't Hit Gujarat, Says IMD; Heavy Rains, Wind to Lash State

Event Highlights
The state government has shifted around three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions. According to the latest weather report, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and changed its course slightly. Now, it would hit the Gujarat coast anywhere between Veraval in the south and Dwarka in the west this afternoon.
Cyclone Vayu Will Not Hit Gujarat: Skymet Weather | Cyclone Vayu has changed its course and will not be hitting Gujarat, according to Skymet Weather. The map released by the weather service depicts the cyclonic storm moving away from the Saurashtra coast.
Visuals from Chowpatty beach in Porbandar as the sea turns violent.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people, officials said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 39 NDRF teams, comprising about 45 rescuers each, in Gujarat and Diu and they are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment. As many as 34 teams of Army are also on standby. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu requesting them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and there is early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall, a Home Ministry official said.
In view of Cyclone Vayu in Arabian Sea coupled with high tide on June 12 and 13, all beaches in Kokan region have been shut off to the public. Visuals from Bandra beach in Mumbai
As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, Odisha government on Wednesday offered all help to the western state, which has launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions. Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh called up his Odisha counterpart A P Padhi and sought Odisha's advice on how to tackle the cyclonic storm on a war-footing, officials said. "Gujarat chief secretary had called me up and discussed the measures to be taken ahead of the landfall. We have offered all kind of help to Gujarat. However, the Gujarat chief secretary has said that they will seek further help if required keeping in view the situation," Padhi said.
The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, damaged due to strong winds.
As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised people to follow real-time information being provided by local agencies to stay safe. "Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," he said in a tweet.
Visuals from Veraval as strong winds hit the region, sea turns rough. According to the IMD the sea condition is phenomenal over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea & Gujarat coast during next 12 hours & over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast during 13-15 June
Food packets being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of Cyclone Vayu . The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the govt officials.
The Indian Navy on Wednesday said the Western Naval Command has deployed its ships, aircraft and helicopters for rescue and relief operations and to alert the fishermen at sea about the impending Cyclone Vayu. The Navy said its diving and rescue teams and relief material have been kept on standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities. "Bricks and relief material have been embarked on board nominated ships of the (Western) Command and are ready to be deployed at short notice. "Indian Navy ships operating at sea and aircraft, helicopters on routine sorties have been directed to inform fishing vessels operating at sea and advise them to return to harbour," it said.
The railways has cancelled 15 trains and it will short terminate 16 others due to Cyclone Vayu, Western Railways said on Wednesday. The IMD said Tuesday Vayu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and it is nearing the Gujarat coast. "Considering the alertness for Cyclone Vayu over Gujarat, the Western Railway has decided to fully cancel operation of 15 mainline trains, while 16 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas. "In addition to this, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by the Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR -- Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham," the railways said. Some trains that have been cancelled are the Veraval-Amreli Passenger, Amreli-Junagadh, Delvada-Veraval on June 12 and 13.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) said on Wednesday it has suspended vessel operations at its Tuna and Mundra Port in Gujarat for next 24 hours in the wake of cyclone Vayu hitting the state. Further, APSEZ will also continue to monitor development at Dahej and Hazira Port. "We would like to inform that the company has suspended its vessel operations at Tuna and Mundra Port today at 8.00 pm until next 24 hours," the company said in regulatory filing.
As Cyclone Vayu advances towards the Gujarat coast and is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon, the state government has shifted around three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions, officials said on Wednesday. According to the latest weather report, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and changed its course slightly. Now, it would hit the Gujarat coast anywhere between Veraval in the south and Dwarka in the west Thursday afternoon.
The cyclone is now located around 200 km south, south-west of Veraval and "is very likely to move nearly northwards and hit the Gujarat coast with wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph around afternoon of June 13," a release issued by the MeT department said. "Gujarat has evacuated about 3 lakh people and Diu has evacuated over 10,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places. Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army & Air Force units have also been put on standby. Aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
The Airports Authority of India announced that flight operations will remain suspended at five airports in Gujarat for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday to minimise the damage to airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to the cyclone. State Relief director M R Kothari said, "The evacuation process, which was started on Wednesday morning, is nearing its end. Our target is to shift around three lakh people to safer places".
After making landfall, the cyclone "is likely to move along and parallel to Saurashtra and Kutch coast", the Met department said. The state government said the cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday advised people in his home state to follow real-time information being given by local agencies to stay safe. "Praying for safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," Modi tweeted.
After a review meeting with officials this afternoon, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said around three lakh people living in low-lying areas of these 10 districts will be shifted to safer places. He also appealed to people to cooperate in the evacuation process so that there is no loss of life. The Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert.
While the state government has said all fishermen and their boats have already returned to the shore after getting the warning, ports have been asked to hoist storm warning signal number 8 and 9 to convey "great danger".
Based on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) advice, Great Danger 8 (GD-8) signal has been hoisted at Porbandar and Okha ports, while GD-9 signal has been hoisted at Diu, Veraval, Navlakhi, New-Kandla, Sikka, Mundra, Madvi and Jakhau ports.
Briefing the media about preparations to deal with the cyclone, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar said police would do night patrolling in vulnerable areas to make sure no one is left behind.
"Our aim is to ensure zero casualty. We appeal to outsiders to refrain from visiting vulnerable areas near the coast. We have deployed 33 teams, each having 90 to 100 personnel, of National Disaster Response Force and nine teams of State Disaster Response Force in these 10 districts," he said.
In addition, 11 columns of Army, two companies of BSF, 14 companies of State Reserve Police and 300 commandos of state marine police were also deployed at different locations in Kutch and Saurashtra region, the officer added. A defence release said the Army has allotted 24 columns on standby and is ready to carry out any rescue and relief operations. Each column has a strength of about 70 people from infantry/artillery, signal, engineers and Army medical corps.
It further informed that ships and aircraft of this region were dispersed at various places to enable search and rescue readiness post landfall of cyclone.Holiday has been declared in schools, colleges and 'anganwadis' on Wednesday and Thursday in these 10 districts, he said.
As a precautionary measure, the Indian Railways has announced that all the trains for this region have been either short-terminated or cancelled for two days, starting 6 pm Wednesday. "The state government has decided to suspend operations at all the ports situated on Gujarat's coast. As a precautionary measure, all the airports in Saurashtra region will remain shut till the cyclone recedes. Bus services to pilgrimage sites in that region have also been cancelled," Rupani said after the review meet in Gandhinagar.
In a release, the Western Railway said it has cancelled trains going towards Kutch and Saurashtra region for two days. To help authorities in relief and rescue work, the railways has kept special trains ready for deployment in those areas after the cyclone makes landfall.
"Special trains with six to 10 coaches each will be formed, to be kept in ready condition at the nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions," the release said. Since all the airports in Kutch and Saurashtra region have been asked to shut their operations completely, flights to these destinations from Ahmedabad Airport stand cancelled for Thursday.
