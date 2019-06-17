Cyclone Vayu to Bring High Tides at Kutch Coast Tonight, Officials Evacuate Over 150 People
Asking fishermen not to venture into the north Arabian Sea, northern parts of central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours, the IMD also said Gujarat would receive fairly widespread rainfall.
Strong winds and waves hit the shoreline ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu, in Veraval. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Cyclone Vayu, which weakened into a "depression", is likely to bring high tide late in Gujarat on Monday. Swinging into action, the administration has evacuated 150 people from Kutch coast and shifted to a nearby school for the night.
"Cyclone has diluted but high tide is expected tonight. We've evacuated 150 people. They're being shifted to a nearby school for the night. There is an extension nearby from we'll evacuate 300-400 people. Arrangements made. All teams prepared," SDM of Anjar town V Joshi said.
Manorama Mohanty, scientist with India Meteorological Department at Ahmedabad, however, earlier said that Vayu was no longer a danger and would cause rainfall, and winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.
"The cyclone has weakened and turned into depression, which is going to further weaken and convert into a well- marked low pressure area before it crosses the Gujarat coast," Mohanty said.
On Monday morning, the cyclone was centered about 260 km west-southwest of Naliya, 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 340 km west-southwest of Bhuj in Gujarat, it said. "The system is very likely to weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next six hours and move towards north Gujarat coast," the IMD statement said, adding that Vayu may cross Gujarat coast early Tuesday morning.
Asking fishermen not to venture into the north Arabian Sea, northern parts of central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours, the IMD also said Gujarat would receive fairly widespread rainfall on Tuesday.
Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are prepared to carry out relief and rescue operations whenever required, an official said. However, the Kutch district administration is on alert as the cyclone can cause heavy rainfall in the region.
Kutch Collector Remya Mohan said five teams of the NDRF were stationed in the district to help in rescue and relief work. The cyclone was earlier predicted to make landfall in Gujarat on June 13. However, it later began to move away from the state, sparing the coastline of any possible damage. The IMD last Friday said the cyclone would "recurve" and return to the coast in Kutch district as a weakened system.
