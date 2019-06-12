Cyclone Vayu to Hit Gujarat on Thursday: All You Need to Know About Cancelled Trains, Schools and Relief Programs

Cyclone Vayu has been declared as a “very severe cyclonic storm” and a red alert has been issued by Indian Meteorological Department on June 12. With a gusty speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph, Cyclone Vayu is expected to hit Gujarat at around 11:30am on Thursday, June 13. While Mumbai has already experienced heavy rainfall, starting Tuesday, June 11, the coastal parts of Gujarat and Diu are expected to be severely affected due to Cyclone Vayu. While the government, central as well as state, has already deployed NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team in parts of Gujarat and Daman &Diu, here is all you should know if you or your acquaintance live in the cyclone-affected area:Schools and Villages:• Around 20 villages have been put on alert ahead of Cyclone Vayu.• A total of 39 schools in the villages near the coastal areas of Valsad are expected will remain closed as a result of Cyclone Vayu.• Around 1.23 lakh people have been evacuated from the expected-affected areas. Today, citizens of Dwarka were evacuated and by NDRF.• A total of 700 shelters have been put in place to shift the evacuated people from Gujarat as well as Daman & Diu.NDRF Teams and Coastal Guards:• The Indian Coast Guard has formed relief teams for evacuation and relief work in Daman, Dahanu Mumbai, Murud-Janjira, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karwar, Mangalore, Beypore, Vizhinjam and Kochi.• The IAF aircraft C-17 is kept ready to airlift around 152 NDRF personnel and eight tonnes of necessary equipment from Arakkonam to Jamnagar for relief missions in Gujarat.• Indian Navy Diving, rescue teams along with P8I and IL aircraft have been kept on standby to carry out rescue operations.• A total of 39 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat and Diu.Cancelled and Special Trains/ Flights:• Western Railway has decided to short-terminate or cancel trains to Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham stations. The cancelations will be in effect from 6 pm on Wednesday, June 12 till the morning hours on Friday, June 14.• In addition, the Western Railways will run a special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate people from those areas.• Special trains, with six to 10 coaches, will be kept ready at the nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions.• The Rajkot, Porbandar and Bhuj airports in Gujarat will remain shut in wake of Cyclone Vayu.• Flights to Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad are either being cancelled or diverted.Heavy Rainfall:• IMD has also issued a notice, which indicates heavy rainfall in Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Konkan area of Goa, Saurashtra and Kucch.Ports and Harbours:• Sikka Ports, which handles crude oil and refined products for Reliance Industries Ltd and Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd, have closed berthing of vessels at its western Indian port.• The Kandla port in Kutch district has been temporarily closed.