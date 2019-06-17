Cyclone Vayu Weakens, Likely to Cross Gujarat Coast by Night
The Kutch district administration is on alert as the cyclone can cause heavy rainfall in the region.
Strong winds and waves hit the shoreline ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu, in Veraval. (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Cyclone Vayu has weakened and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as a "depression", the weatherman said. However, the Kutch district administration is on alert as the cyclone can cause heavy rainfall in the region.
Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are prepared to carry out relief and rescue operations whenever required, an official said.
The cyclone over northeast Arabian Sea has recurved and moved northeastward with a speed of about 13 kmph in the last six hours and weakened into a "deep depression", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest
bulletin.
On Monday morning, the cyclone was centered about 260 km west-southwest of Naliya, 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 340 km west-southwest of Bhuj in Gujarat, it said.
"The system is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next six hours. It is very likely to move northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by midnight of June 17 as a depression," the IMD said.
The sea will remain "rough to very rough" along and off the state coast on Monday, the MeT department said.
It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the next 24 hours. Kutch Collector Remya Mohan said five teams of the NDRF were stationed in the district to help in rescue and relief work.
She said the salt-pan workers were also advised to avoid venturing into the sea waters. The cyclone was earlier predicted to make landfall in Gujarat on June 13. However, it later began to move away from the state, sparing the coastline of any possible damage.
The IMD last Friday said the cyclone was likely to "recurve" and return to the coast in Kutch district as a weakened system.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Gavaskar Gets Into Shammi Kapoor Mode Dancing to Badan Pe Sitare With Ranveer Singh
- Lena Headey Reacts On Cersei Lannister's Death in Game of Thrones, Says 'Wanted a Better Death'
- In Avengers Endgame, Here's Why Iron Man Died While Using Infinity Stones
- India vs Pakistan: PCB Raises Objection Against Star Sports Commercial for Big Game
- Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s