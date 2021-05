Cyclone Yaas: Indian Railways Cancel 74 Trains, Check Details

In the wake of Cyclone Yaas, the East Coast Railway has decided to cancel 74 trains originating or terminating from Bhubaneswar and Puri. Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. A low pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

.@RailMinIndia Due to Cyclone YAAS, it is decided to cancel various trains orig/destination from/at Bhubaneswar & Puri and trains passing through ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line. These trains are …@DRMKhurdaRoad @DRMWaltairECoR @DRMSambalpur @serailwaykol #YaasCyclone pic.twitter.com/HwNVXkzxiv — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) May 22, 2021

Hers’s a list of cancelled trains:

01019 Mumbai CSMT -Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24 and May 26

01020 Bhubaneswar - Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02037 Puri-Ajmer on May 24

02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02074 Bhubaneswar- Howrah on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02087 Howrah-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02088 Puri-Howrah cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02145 Mumbai LTT-Puri cancelled on May 23

02245 Howrah- Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02510 Guwahai- Bangalore Cant cancelled on May 24 and May 25

022659 Nagarcoil-Shalimar cancelled on May 23

02665 Howrah - Kanyakumaricancelled on May 24

02703 Howrah-Secunderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02704 Secunderabad- Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02801 Puri- New Delhi cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02802 New Delhi-Puri cancelled on May 23, May 24 and May 25

02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24

02816 Anand Vihar-Puri cancelled on May 24 and May 26

02821 Howrah-Chennai cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02822 Chennai-Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02823 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi cancelled on May 25

02826 New Delhi- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24

02838 Puri - Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02844 Ahmedabad-Puri cancelled on May 23 and May 24

02861 Rourkela- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02862 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela cancelled on May 26 and May 27

028273 Howrah-Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02874 Yesvantpur - Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02875 Puri - Anand Vihar cancelled on May 25

05228 Muzaffarpur Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24

07015 Bhubaneshwar Secunderabad cancelled on May 26, May 27 and May 28

07016 Secunderabad - Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

07479 Tirupati - Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

07480 Puri-Tirupati cancelled on May 26, May 27 and May

2808451 Hatia-Puri on May 25, may 26 and May 28

08452 Puri-Hatia cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08463 Bhubaneshwar -Bangalore cancelled on May 26 and May 27

08464 Bangalore-Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 25 and May 26

08477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh - Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02146 Puri- Mumbai LTT cancelled on May 25

02209 Bhubaneshwar - New Delhi cancelled on May 26

02249 Bangalore - New Tinsukia cancelled on May 25

02642 Shalimar - Trivandrum cancelled on May 25

02643 Ernakulam - Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02664 Tiruchchirapalli - Howrah cancelled on May 25

02774 Secunderabad - Shalimar cancelled on May 25

02807 Santragachhi - Chennai cancelled on May 25

02815 Puri - Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02819 Bhubaneshwar - Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26

02820 Anand Vihar - Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 25

02824 New Delhi - Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 26

02828 Surat - Puri cancelled on May 25

