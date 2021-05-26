Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 40 km from Odisha Coast, 3 Lakh People Evacuated

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas was centred over Northwest Bay of Bengal, 40 km East of Dhamra in Odisha on Wednesday morning, IMD said in a statement. It is likely to move North-Northwestwards and cross North Odisha and West Bengal coasts to the North of Dhamra and South of Balasore during noon on Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall near Dhamra port between Basudevpur in Bhadrak district and Bahanaga in Balasore district on Wednesday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena. The landfall process will begin at 4 am of Wednesday and continue for four hours till 8 am and all 77 blocks have been kept under high-impact zone category. Wind speed during the landfall will be around 140-155 kmph, gusting to 180 kmph. Over three lakh people have been evacuated from the low-lying and vulnerable areas in Odisha, as the countdown for Wednesday’s landfall of the very severe cyclonic storm “Yaas” began.

The process of moving people to safer places was completed by Tuesday night. The Doppler radar at Paradip has meanwhile located the “eye” of the severe cyclonic storm Yaas, sources said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting to take stock of the cyclone situation in the state which has already started impacting lives across the coastal districts as heavy rain pounced with blowing of wind at a speed of about 60 kmph.