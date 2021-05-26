Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 40 km from Odisha Coast, 3 Lakh People Evacuated

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas was centred over Northwest Bay of Bengal, 40 km East of Dhamra in Odisha on Wednesday morning, IMD said in a statement. It is likely to move North-Northwestwards and cross North Odisha and West Bengal coasts to the North of Dhamra and South of Balasore during noon on Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh.
Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall near Dhamra port between Basudevpur in Bhadrak district and Bahanaga in Balasore district on Wednesday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena. The landfall process will begin at 4 am of Wednesday and continue for four hours till 8 am and all 77 blocks have been kept under high-impact zone category. Wind speed during the landfall will be around 140-155 kmph, gusting to 180 kmph. Over three lakh people have been evacuated from the low-lying and vulnerable areas in Odisha, as the countdown for Wednesday’s landfall of the very severe cyclonic storm “Yaas” began.
The process of moving people to safer places was completed by Tuesday night. The Doppler radar at Paradip has meanwhile located the “eye” of the severe cyclonic storm Yaas, sources said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting to take stock of the cyclone situation in the state which has already started impacting lives across the coastal districts as heavy rain pounced with blowing of wind at a speed of about 60 kmph.
READ | Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in Bengal Hours Before Yaas Landfall; 2 Killed, 11L Evacuated
In the wake of cyclone Yaas, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said nearly 11 lakh people were evacuated from coastal districts in the state and sent to safe shelters.
Strong Wind, Heavy Rainfall in Odisha's Paradeep | The maximum wind speed reported at Digha is 88 kmph at 6:19 am, while in Kolkata it is at 62 kmph and Fraserganj at 68 kmph. Visuals show strong winds and heavy rainfall in Odisha's Paradeep.
#WATCH | Odisha: Paradeep experiences strong winds & heavy rainfall#CycloneYaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am pic.twitter.com/41jEByvn2b— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Ahead of the severe cyclonic storm Yaas hitting Odisha coast on Wednesday morning, the Tata Power has already kept about 15,000 workforce ready to start electricity restoration activities in the state as soon as the calamity recedes. TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) and TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) have a detailed Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP) in place for dealing with the cyclone.
Heavy to Heavy Rainfall in Some Parts of West Bengal | Light-moderate rainfall expected at most places in West Bengal, extremely heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today, IMD said in a statement. Visual shows sea turning rough at Digha in Purba Medinipur district.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Sea turns rough at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, as #CycloneYaas nears landfall. pic.twitter.com/19nbvbgHNL— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 40 km from Odisha Coast | Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Yaas' is centred about 40 kilometres East of Dhamra and 90 km South-southeast of Balasore. The cyclonic storm will cross North Odisa and West Bengal coasts to the North of Dhamra and South of Balasore Noon of May 26 as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 130-140 km per hour.
VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘YAAS’ CENTRED ABOUT 40 KM EAST OF DHAMRA AND 90 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF https://t.co/usAtM8ohaq CROSS NORTH ODISHA-WEST BENGAL COASTS TO THE NORTH OF DHAMRA AND SOUTH OF BALASORE NOON OF 26TH MAY AS A VSCS WITH WIND SPEED OF 130-140 KMPH. pic.twitter.com/UW0y8KfJRE— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021
Odisha CM Stresses on Saving Lives | The state has 860 permanent shelters and 6,200 temporary homes identified where 7 to 8 lakh can be safely accommodated observing COVID protocol, he said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting to take stock of the cyclone situation in the state which has already started impacting lives across the coastal districts as heavy rain pounced with blowing of wind at a speed of about 60 kmph.
On the rescue, relief and restoration preparedness, the SRC said 52 teams of NDRF, 60 teams of ODRAF, 206 Fire Service teams and 86 wood cutting teams of forest department have already been deployed in 10 coastal and adjoining districts. Keeping in view the tidal surge warning of 2 meter to 4.5 meters during the landfall time, which will continue for about four hours, Jena said evacuation process is going on in full swing.
Naval aircraft have been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required. The cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here