Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Visit West Bengal, Odisha Tomorrow; Mamata Announces Rs 1,000 Cr Relief Package

Boats Damaged in Odisha |
Boats damaged due to Cyclone Yaas in Basudevpur, Odisha. A fisherman says, "About 300-500 boats are damaged, financial help from the administration would be helpful." pic.twitter.com/Z7S6V8L1m5— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East, and West Medinipur districts of West Bengal for the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted after Cyclone Yaas barrelled through coastal Odisha triggering damage of varying degrees.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Pattnaik on Wednesday announced a 7-day relief to all 128 cyclone-hit villages. He said that all major roads and 80 per cent electricity supply will be restored for commutation in the next 24 hours.
Taking stock of the situation in Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that “the state has been the most affected because we also experienced high tide along with the cyclone fury. At least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments damaged.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday to discuss the extent of damage caused to the state due to cyclone Yaas.
Cyclone Yaas Damages in Odisha | Several parts of Basudebpur in Bhadrak district inundated, roads submerged and houses damaged.
Odisha: Several parts of Basudebpur in Bhadrak district inundated, roads submerged and houses damaged due to #CycloneYaas. pic.twitter.com/RdyjgNt0OO— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021
PM Reviews Cyclone Yaas Situation | It was discussed that about 106 teams of NDRF were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal/ Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen & obstructed the roads. The Defence Forces namely Army and Coast Guard also rescued marooned persons, while Navy & Air Force were on the alert: PMO
Reviewed the situation arising due to Cyclone Yaas. Discussed the preparedness, relief and rehabilitation efforts as well as other aspects: PM Modi
Reviewed the situation arising due to Cyclone Yaas. Discussed the preparedness, relief and rehabilitation efforts as well as other aspects. https://t.co/fkxtVZuGQw— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2021
Mamata Launches 'Duare Tran' 1000 Cr Relief Package | Similar to ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at door step), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched ‘Duare Tran’ (relief at door step) for Cyclone ‘Yaas’ affected people from June 3 to June 18. From July 1 to July 8, DBT to the affected people. She announced a Rs 1000 crore relief package. “Tomorrow I am having a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda in West Midnapore to share the extent of damage due to Cyclone Yaas."
8 Lakh People Affected in Jharkhand | At least eight lakh people in Jharkhand have been affected by Cyclone 'Yaas'Around 15,000 people have been evacuated and moved to safety, and rescue operations are still underway in East Singhbhum district among other places, as water level in several rivers, including Kharkhai and Subarnarekha, continues to flow above the danger mark.
PM to Visit Odisha, West Bengal | PM to visit Odisha and West Bengal to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas tomorrow. He will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting. Then he will proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. The PM will also take part in a review meeting in West Bengal.
3 ICG Ships Approaching West Bengal, Odisha Coasts to do 'Situational Assessment' | Three ships of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were approaching the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha to do "situational assessment" after Cyclone Yaas hit these shores on Wednesday morning, the Defence Ministry said. Moreover, at the request of the West Bengal government, the ICG has deployed its disaster relief teams (DRT) at Digha and Contai for assistance, it said. The ICG's air cushion vehicle also rescued about 100 stranded people at Nayachar in West Bengal, the ministry said. "The rescue operation is in progress. The DRT (of ICG) also assisted in evacuation of locals at Contai. Other DRTs with inflatable boats, life buoys and lifejackets are also standing by across West Bengal and Odisha, and being deployed as per the requirement raised by state authorities," it said.
Cyclone 'Yaas' Whiplashes Eastern Coast, Over 3 lakh Houses | Cyclone Yaas, packing winds gusting to 145 kmph whiplashed parts of Indias eastern coas, killing at least four people and leaving behind a trail of damaged homes and flooded farmland, forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline, as the cyclone made landfall around 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha, with surging waters sweeping beached fishing boats inland and swamping the mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas.
Jharkhand remains on high alert and has evacuated over 10,000 people to safer zones while operation is still on amid forecast that cyclone 'Yaas' would be hitting the state by midnight after pounding…
Cyclone to Move Nearly Northwards and Weaken Gradually Into a Depression
THE DEEP DEPRESSION LAY CENTRED AT 0530 HRS IST OF THE 27TH MAY OVER SOUTH JHARKHAND AND NEIGHBOURHOOD, LIKELY TO MOVE NEARLY NORTHWARDS AND WEAKEN GRADUALLY INTO A DEPRESSION DURING NET 06HRS. pic.twitter.com/PoraSgkxRp— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 27, 2021
CM Pattnaik Announces 7-day Relief to all 128 Cyclone-hit Villages | Odisha chief minister Naveen Pattnaik has announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of Cyclone Yaas-affected districts. All major roads and 80 per cent electricity supply will be restored for commutation in the next 24 hours.
West Bengal Chief Minister said one crore people were affected in the state due to cyclone 'Yaas', which whiplashed the country's eastern coasts, dumping heavy rain and damaging houses and farmlands. One person also died "accidentally" when he had gone out fishing, she said. "West Bengal has been the most affected because we also experienced high tide along with the cyclone fury. "At least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments damaged," she told reporters at the state secretariat.
Odisha's Mangrove Forest Acts as Natural Barrier Against Cyclone| The Cyclone Yaas that barrelled through coastal Odisha triggering damage of varying degrees spared Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining hamlets in Kendrapara district with its luxuriant mangrove cover acting as a protective barrier against Nature's fury. An official said that the mangrove forest has withstood the wind velocity of the cyclone yet again. The region has witnessed seven major cyclones in the past two decades including Yaas. Each time, the cyclonic storm has not impacted the national park and the nearby human habitations, said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bikash Ranjan Dash.
West Bengal has shifted over 15 lakh people to safer accommodations ahead amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 at temporary shelters in the face of the raging second wave of the pandemic. The authorities have claimed that they will conduct field surveys to ascertain the actual damage to embankments, government buildings, and other structures. The DMs will file a comprehensive report on this and it will take us at least 72 hours to get a clear picture.
Cyclone Yaas, packing winds gusting to 145 kmph whiplashed parts of the Indian eastern coast on Wednesday has left behind a trail of damage, killing at least four people and damaging homes and flooded farmlands. The cyclonic storm has forced more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.
Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline, as the cyclone made landfall around 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha, with surging waters sweeping beached fishing boats inland and swamping the mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas.
In Odisha, once again the Cyclone has spared Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining hamlets in Kendrapara district with its luxuriant mangrove cover acting as a protective barrier against Nature’s fury. An official said that the mangrove forest has withstood the wind velocity of the cyclone and the region has witnessed seven major cyclones in the past two decades including Yaas. Each time, the cyclonic storm has not impacted the national park and the nearby human habitations, said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest
Division, Bikash Ranjan Dash.
