Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Visit West Bengal, Odisha Tomorrow; Mamata Announces Rs 1,000 Cr Relief Package

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East, and West Medinipur districts of West Bengal for the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted after Cyclone Yaas barrelled through coastal Odisha triggering damage of varying degrees.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Pattnaik on Wednesday announced a 7-day relief to all 128 cyclone-hit villages. He said that all major roads and 80 per cent electricity supply will be restored for commutation in the next 24 hours.

Taking stock of the situation in Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that “the state has been the most affected because we also experienced high tide along with the cyclone fury. At least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments damaged.”