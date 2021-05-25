Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Landfall Expected Near Balasore

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the West Bengal government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said the state is targeting to shift at least 10 lakh people to safer places in a bid to avoid any loss of life. “Cyclone Yaas’s impact is going to be much more than Amphan, according to the information we have received so far.This is going to affect at least 20 districts in West Bengal.
The districts of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur will be severely affected,” she said. The districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabad, Jhargram, Purulia would also be affected by the cyclone, she said.
Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said on Monday. Anticipating the fury of the storm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels as well as safety of COVID-19 facilities such as oxygen plants, mostly located in eastern India.
