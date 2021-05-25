india

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Landfall Expected Near Balasore
Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Landfall Expected Near Balasore

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: It is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm'.

News18.com | May 25, 2021, 08:09 IST
Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Landfall Expected Near Balasore

Event Highlights

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said. The system, which lay centred about 620 km south- southeast of Balasore and 610 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over east central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will move in a north-northwesterly direction, Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director at the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata, said.

It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 26 early morning, he told reporters. “It will cross into the land between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal, close to Balasore,” Bandopadhyay said.

The Indian Coast Guard said all the 265 boats, which were reported to be in the Bay of Bengal by fisheries authorities, have returned to harbour in view of cyclone Yaas. The cyclone is very likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kmph, gusting up to 180 kmph.

May 25, 2021 08:09 (IST)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that central agencies- Indian Coast Guard, Navy, BSF and NDRF in overdrive action in sync with the state government to contain human loss and destruction.

May 25, 2021 08:02 (IST)

WATCH | Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26. Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon. It is expected to bring in winds of 155-165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

May 25, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Odisha Fully Prepared to Face Cyclone Yaas: Patnaik Tells Shah | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the Centre that the state was fully prepared to deal with the very severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas', which is likely to make landfall near Balasore on May 26. Patnaik said this while interacting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who reviewed the cyclone situation. "We are fully prepared and our officers are in touch with officers of the union government. We will get back on requirements," the chief minister said to union home minister. 

May 25, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Yaas Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm | "The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, about 360 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 460 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 450 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 480 kms south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the IMD said in a statement. 

May 25, 2021 07:26 (IST)

149 Teams Ready for Rescue Operation: NDRF DG | NDRF director general (DG) S N Pradhan said the force has earmarked a total of 149 teams for undertaking evacuation and rescue operations, of which 99 will be deployed on the ground and the remaining 50 will be available at its various bases across the country for quick airlift, if required. Pradhan added that all the states expected to face the fury of the 'very severe cyclonic storm' have been asked to "not take any chance" and evacuate each and every person from its likely path well in time.

May 25, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Met department officials said the storm system, which lay centred about 550 km south-southeast of Balasore at 5.30 pm on Monday is moving in a north-northwesterly direction, the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata, said. It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 26 within the next 12 hours.

May 25, 2021 07:01 (IST)

At a video conference held with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, besides officials of concerned ministries, Amit Shah said a 24x7 control room is functioning in the MHA, which can be contacted by them any time for assistance. Shah specifically conveyed to the states likely to be impacted to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID-19 hospitals, laboratories, vaccine cold chains and other medical facilities, a home ministry statement said.

May 25, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Amit Shah Reviews Preparation with State CMs | Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said. Anticipating the fury of the storm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels as well as safety of COVID-19 facilities such as oxygen plants, mostly located in eastern India.

May 25, 2021 06:57 (IST)

Bengal Power Utilities Better Prepared Than Amphan Time | The two power utilities of West Bengal on Monday claimed that they are better prepared for Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit the state and Odisha on May 26, than they were before last year's storm, Amphan. The state-owned West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and private utility CESC Limited, which supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah, said they aim to minimise inconvenience to consumers.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Landfall Expected Near Balasore
Children covering themselves with umbrellas wade through a watery road due to cyclone Yaas in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the West Bengal government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said the state is targeting to shift at least 10 lakh people to safer places in a bid to avoid any loss of life. “Cyclone Yaas’s impact is going to be much more than Amphan, according to the information we have received so far.This is going to affect at least 20 districts in West Bengal.

The districts of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur will be severely affected,” she said. The districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabad, Jhargram, Purulia would also be affected by the cyclone, she said.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said on Monday. Anticipating the fury of the storm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels as well as safety of COVID-19 facilities such as oxygen plants, mostly located in eastern India.

