Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Landfall Expected Near Balasore

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said. The system, which lay centred about 620 km south- southeast of Balasore and 610 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over east central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will move in a north-northwesterly direction, Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director at the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata, said.

It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 26 early morning, he told reporters. “It will cross into the land between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal, close to Balasore,” Bandopadhyay said.

The Indian Coast Guard said all the 265 boats, which were reported to be in the Bay of Bengal by fisheries authorities, have returned to harbour in view of cyclone Yaas. The cyclone is very likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kmph, gusting up to 180 kmph.