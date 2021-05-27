Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Rain, Lightning to Affect Parts of Bengal for Few Hours, Says IMD; Odisha CM Announces 7-day Relief for Affected Villages

Odisha's Mangrove Forest Acts as Natural Barrier Against Cyclone| The Cyclone Yaas that barrelled through coastal Odisha triggering damage of varying degrees spared Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining hamlets in Kendrapara district with its luxuriant mangrove cover acting as a protective barrier against Nature's fury. An official said that the mangrove forest has withstood the wind velocity of the cyclone yet again. The region has witnessed seven major cyclones in the past two decades including Yaas. Each time, the cyclonic storm has not impacted the national park and the nearby human habitations, said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bikash Ranjan Dash.

One Crore People Affected, Three Lakh Houses Damaged in Cyclone-ravaged Bengal: Mamata | West Bengal Chief Minister said one crore people were affected in the state due to cyclone 'Yaas', which whiplashed the country's eastern coasts, dumping heavy rain and damaging houses and farmlands. One person also died "accidentally" when he had gone out fishing, she said. "West Bengal has been the most affected because we also experienced high tide along with the cyclone fury. "At least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments damaged," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

CM Pattnaik Announces 7-day Relief to all 128 Cyclone-hit Villages | Odisha chief minister Naveen Pattnaik has announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of Cyclone Yaas-affected districts. All major roads and 80 per cent electricity supply will be restored for commutation in the next 24 hours.

THE DEEP DEPRESSION LAY CENTRED AT 0530 HRS IST OF THE 27TH MAY OVER SOUTH JHARKHAND AND NEIGHBOURHOOD, LIKELY TO MOVE NEARLY NORTHWARDS AND WEAKEN GRADUALLY INTO A DEPRESSION DURING NET 06HRS. pic.twitter.com/PoraSgkxRp

Taking stock of the situation in Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that “the state has been the most affected because we also experienced high tide along with the cyclone fury. At least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments damaged.”

Thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East, and West Medinipur districts of West Bengal for the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted after Cyclone Yaas barrelled through coastal Odisha triggering damage of varying degrees.

West Bengal has shifted over 15 lakh people to safer accommodations ahead amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 at temporary shelters in the face of the raging second wave of the pandemic. The authorities have claimed that they will conduct field surveys to ascertain the actual damage to embankments, government buildings, and other structures. The DMs will file a comprehensive report on this and it will take us at least 72 hours to get a clear picture.

Cyclone Yaas, packing winds gusting to 145 kmph whiplashed parts of the Indian eastern coast on Wednesday has left behind a trail of damage, killing at least four people and damaging homes and flooded farmlands. The cyclonic storm has forced more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline, as the cyclone made landfall around 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha, with surging waters sweeping beached fishing boats inland and swamping the mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas.

