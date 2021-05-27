Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Rain, Lightning to Affect Parts of Bengal for Few Hours, Says IMD; Odisha CM Announces 7-day Relief for Affected Villages

West Bengal has shifted over 15 lakh people to safer accommodations ahead amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 at temporary shelters in the face of the raging second wave of the pandemic. The authorities have claimed that they will conduct field surveys to ascertain the actual damage to embankments, government buildings, and other structures. The DMs will file a comprehensive report on this and it will take us at least 72 hours to get a clear picture.
Cyclone Yaas, packing winds gusting to 145 kmph whiplashed parts of the Indian eastern coast on Wednesday has left behind a trail of damage, killing at least four people and damaging homes and flooded farmlands. The cyclonic storm has forced more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.
Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline, as the cyclone made landfall around 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha, with surging waters sweeping beached fishing boats inland and swamping the mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas.
In Odisha, once again the Cyclone has spared Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining hamlets in Kendrapara district with its luxuriant mangrove cover acting as a protective barrier against Nature’s fury. An official said that the mangrove forest has withstood the wind velocity of the cyclone and the region has witnessed seven major cyclones in the past two decades including Yaas. Each time, the cyclonic storm has not impacted the national park and the nearby human habitations, said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest
Division, Bikash Ranjan Dash.
