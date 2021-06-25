Cyclone Yaas Relief: West Bengal Govt Receives Over 3.5 Lakh Applications for Compensation

The West Bengal government has launched a door-to-door outreach programme to provide relief to the people affected by devastating Cyclone Yaas under its Duare Sarkar initiative.

The deadline to submit the application for compensation has ended and according to government sources about 3 lakh 61 thousand applications have been received under the Duare Sarkar drive. The highest numbers of applications were received from South 24 Parganas district.

A total of 162371 applications have been received from South 24 Parganas district, 11851 applications received from East Midnapore, and 5184 from North 24 Parganas.

Another 30039 applications have been received from West Midnapore and 1601 applications from Howrah. The lowest numbers of applications have been received from Hoogly (302) and Birbhum (202).

After the application deadline concluded on June 23, the verification process started. On the other hand, the officials continue to check information about whether the pictures taken and submitted by the aggrieved people match with their respective Aadhaar cards.

The government is providing compensation for losses caused by Cyclone Yaas including damage to houses and death of cattle among others. The government is collecting information under its Duare Sarkar programme to speed up the application and verification process.

It is believed that 2,46,000 cases of house damage have been reported. Out of these, 1,04,236 applications have been submitted for partial damage of houses.

Besides that, 20,432 applications have been submitted for ‘drinking water contamination and 34,942 applications have been submitted for loss of agricultural land. A total of 4,208 applications have been received for the death of cattle.

The financial compensation will be handed out to people starting from the first week of July.

