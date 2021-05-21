india

News18» News»India»Cyclone Yaas, Tauktae LIVE Updates: Bengal, Odisha Prep Up for This Week's 2nd Cyclone; Maha, Guj Limp Back to Normalcy
Cyclone Yaas, Tauktae LIVE Updates: The Regional Specialized Meteorological Center in New Delhi issued warnings for Andaman and Nicobar as well as Odisha and West Bengal.

News18.com | May 21, 2021, 08:43 IST
Event Highlights

Cyclone Yaas, Tauktae LIVE Updates: After the western and southern states, the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal are set to face the brunt of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall of May 26. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central or central Bay of Bengal tomorrow, May 22. It is likely to intensify into depression around May 23 and a cyclonic storm by May 24.

Reports stated quoting the weather department that sea conditions will be rough to very rough over the Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on May 23. The Regional Specialized Meteorological Center in New Delhi issued warnings for Andaman and Nicobar as well as Odisha and West Bengal. According to The Weather Channel, once the system concentrates into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Yaas’, as per the naming guidelines set by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The name is as per the suggestion from Oman and means despair or desperation in Arabic.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena held a high-level meeting with the secretaries of all departments of the state government and the officials of the IMD to access the preparedness, a report in India Today stated.

May 21, 2021 08:43 (IST)

Low-pressure System Set to Form on Bay of Bengal, May Develop into Cyclone: Met Dept |  A low-pressure area, set to form over east central Bay of Bengal on May 22, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and strike the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26, the Met department said on Thursday, sparking fears of another Amphan-like catastrophe. Regional Met director G K Das said several places in Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from May 25, and isolated areas may encounter heavy showers. The intensity of rainfall may gradually increase, especially in the Gangetic belts.

May 21, 2021 08:15 (IST)

Rain Lashes Parts of Rajasthan, Haryana & Delhi

May 21, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Odisha Districts on Alert for Cyclone Yaas | The Odisha government on Thursday alerted the authorities of 12 districts of the state as a cyclonic storm may hit its coast on May 26 and said that it is prepared to face the eventuality. Odisha received a bulletin from India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the  formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which may take the shape of a cyclonic storm, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said. The system is likely to pass through the Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26. "We are well-prepared to face the cyclonic storm likely to form over the Bay of Bengal," Jena told reporters after holding preparatory meetings with officials.

May 21, 2021 07:16 (IST)

READ | Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Alerts 12 Districts Over Likely Storm in Bay of Bengal

The Odisha government on Thursday alerted the authorities of 12 districts of the state as a cyclonic storm may hit its coast on May 26 and said that it is prepared to face the eventuality.

May 21, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Nineteen Dead Due to Cyclone Tauktae in Maharashtra | Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening. Deaths were reported from seven districts, it said in a report. The cyclone, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night after passing along the western coast of the country, affected 10 districts in Maharashtra.

NDRF personnel clear a road, obstructed by felling of trees, after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall, in Gujarat. PTI

The Odisha government on Thursday also directed the concerned departments to take precautionary measures against cyclonic storm Yaas.

While the IMD on Wednesday predicted the formation of a possible cyclonic storm over the northern Bay of Bengal by May 25, the exact location of landfall on May 26 is yet to be ascertained, said Pradeep Kumar Jena.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening. Deaths were reported from seven districts, it said in a report.

In Gujarat, as many as 79 people have lost their lives in incidents related to cyclone Tauktae. The authorities carried out restoration work in affected areas and launched damage assessment exercise. Amreli in the Saurashtra region was the worst affected district with 45 deaths so far, said an official of the Amreli District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here