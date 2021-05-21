Cyclone Yaas, Tauktae LIVE Updates: Bengal, Odisha Prep Up for This Week's 2nd Cyclone; Maha, Guj Limp Back to Normalcy

Cyclone Yaas, Tauktae LIVE Updates: After the western and southern states, the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal are set to face the brunt of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall of May 26. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central or central Bay of Bengal tomorrow, May 22. It is likely to intensify into depression around May 23 and a cyclonic storm by May 24.

Reports stated quoting the weather department that sea conditions will be rough to very rough over the Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on May 23. The Regional Specialized Meteorological Center in New Delhi issued warnings for Andaman and Nicobar as well as Odisha and West Bengal. According to The Weather Channel, once the system concentrates into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Yaas’, as per the naming guidelines set by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The name is as per the suggestion from Oman and means despair or desperation in Arabic.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena held a high-level meeting with the secretaries of all departments of the state government and the officials of the IMD to access the preparedness, a report in India Today stated.