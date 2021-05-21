Cyclone Yaas, Tauktae LIVE Updates: Bengal, Odisha Prep Up for This Week's 2nd Cyclone; Maha, Guj Limp Back to Normalcy

Low-pressure System Set to Form on Bay of Bengal, May Develop into Cyclone: Met Dept | A low-pressure area, set to form over east central Bay of Bengal on May 22, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and strike the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26, the Met department said on Thursday, sparking fears of another Amphan-like catastrophe. Regional Met director G K Das said several places in Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from May 25, and isolated areas may encounter heavy showers. The intensity of rainfall may gradually increase, especially in the Gangetic belts.