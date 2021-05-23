Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Hold Meeting With Top Govt Officials, NDMA to Review Preparedness

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting at 11am today with top government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from telecom, power, civil aviation, earth sciences ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas. The home minister and other ministers will also join the meeting. As Odisha and West Bengal brace for cyclonic storm Yaas that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to hit the coasts on May 26, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday to review the preparedness of Central and state/UT governments and agencies for the cyclone. Gauba stressed that all the measures should be taken in a timely manner so that the loss of lives and destruction of properties is minimised. He was informed that necessary arrangements are being made to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and COVID Care Centres, along with ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to Covid facilities across the country.
The Director General of IMD and chief secretaries of the concerned states apprised the committee of the measures being taken. Evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out, the committee was told. Adequate stocks of foodgrains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations have been made to maintain essential services, including power and telecommunications, during the cyclone, a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast stated. The committee was further told that the NDRF has deployed 65 teams while 20 more teams are on standby. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have also been deployed.
The Indian Navy is also closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm and have carried out preparatory activities to combat its effects. As part of the preparedness, eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are prepositioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources. Four naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the Odisha and West Bengal coast. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.
Odisha Govt Places 14 Districts on Alert | Odisha government has placed 14 districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, on alert. Evacuating people to safe places is most essential, Patnaik said, adding that special care should be given to children, pregnant women and elderly persons. He directed Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra to monitor the preparedness of the district administrations daily and suggest measures to them.
Patnaik Reviews Preparedness as Odisha Braces for Cyclone Yaas | With Odisha bracing for cyclonic storm Yass, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the state's preparedness and asked officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas. Noting that saving human lives is the topmost priority of his government, Patnaik asked collectors and SPs of coastal districts to ensure that not a single person is left in the vulnerable situation before the onset of the cyclonic storm.
39 Fishermen Expected to Return to Shore | "The DIG of Indian Coast Guard has informed us that two of their flights and two ships are making rounds of the Bay of Bengal. They will rescue the fishermen if trapped anywhere in the sea," Jena said. So far 39 fishermen are in the deep sea and they are expected to return to the shore, he added.
Though IMD is yet to inform about the possible path of the system, its speed and landfall location, the state has been preparing to meet the challenge beforehand, he said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena, who held a series of meetings on the matter, spoke to collectors of 14 districts, different line departments, power distribution companies, telecom providers, authorities of NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha police, state Fire Service and apprised them about their role during the crisis.
Odisha Alerts 14 Districts, Urges Navy, Coast Guard to Remain Vigilant | Apart from putting at least 14 of the state's 30 districts on high alert in the wake of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone crossing Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26 morning, the state government Friday urged the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to be prepared for the emerging situation, official sources said. Odishas Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra, after a meeting with senior officials, said that the state administration is geared up to meet the eventuality if cyclone 'Yaas' has any impact on the state.
PM Modi to Hold Meet on Cyclone Yaas Today | PM Modi will hold an important meeting at 11 am today with top government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas. Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers will also join the meeting.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reviewed preparedness of the state disaster management team to tackle the impending Cyclonic Storm. She advised all agencies to spring into action and said the fishermen have been asked to return immediately. “All officials have been advised integrated command, advance planning & early evacuation from coastal & riverine areas to rescue shelters including cyclone & flood shelters, and to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations at the earliest,” she said.
“Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return. 24×7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No – 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilised. I request all to stay alert,” she wrote on Twitter.
