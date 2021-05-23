Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Hold Meeting With Top Govt Officials, NDMA to Review Preparedness

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting at 11am today with top government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from telecom, power, civil aviation, earth sciences ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas. The home minister and other ministers will also join the meeting. As Odisha and West Bengal brace for cyclonic storm Yaas that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to hit the coasts on May 26, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday to review the preparedness of Central and state/UT governments and agencies for the cyclone. Gauba stressed that all the measures should be taken in a timely manner so that the loss of lives and destruction of properties is minimised. He was informed that necessary arrangements are being made to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and COVID Care Centres, along with ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to Covid facilities across the country.

The Director General of IMD and chief secretaries of the concerned states apprised the committee of the measures being taken. Evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out, the committee was told. Adequate stocks of foodgrains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations have been made to maintain essential services, including power and telecommunications, during the cyclone, a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast stated. The committee was further told that the NDRF has deployed 65 teams while 20 more teams are on standby. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have also been deployed.

The Indian Navy is also closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm and have carried out preparatory activities to combat its effects. As part of the preparedness, eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are prepositioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources. Four naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the Odisha and West Bengal coast. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.