Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Departs to Conduct Aerial Survey in Ravaged Areas; Depression Over Bihar, Jharkhand Weakens

Meanwhile, the air and rail traffic has been affected in Bihar as it received moderate to heavy rains on Thursday, and where the existing weather conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. Flight operations were suspended at the Patna airport in the evening after the city was lashed by a downpour, and an aviation official said resumption would take place only after reviewing the situation. The East Central Railway (ECR) zone headquartered at Hajipur said in a release that several inter-state special trains have been cancelled in view of the weather disturbances expected in Bihar because of the cyclone.
In Jharkhand, two people died in capital Ranchi as their house collapsed amid incessant
rainfall under the impact of cyclone Yaas. A major bridge on river Kanchi that connects Bundu with Tamar near Ranchi also collapsed following torrential rain.
At least 5,000 more people were evacuated from low-lying areas near rivers flowing above the danger mark in East Sighbhum, in addition to the 15,000 who were shifted to safer
shelters.
Meanwhile, seven teams of the Indian Navy have remained at the forefront of relief activities that are being conducted in West Bengal. “The seven teams comprising two diving and five flood relief teams (FRT) have remained at the forefront of relief activities,” the defense ministry’s statement noted.
