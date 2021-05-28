india

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Departs to Conduct Aerial Survey in Ravaged Areas; Depression Over Bihar, Jharkhand Weakens
Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Departs to Conduct Aerial Survey in Ravaged Areas; Depression Over Bihar, Jharkhand Weakens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised the various central and state agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

News18.com | May 28, 2021, 08:37 IST
Quoting to authorities, Reuters reported that around 1,100 villages had been flooded by storm surges, leaving at least 50,000 homeless in West Bengal. (Image: News18)

Event Highlights

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas and has departed to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet PM Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station and are likely to discuss issues related to damage caused by the cyclone.

Five killed in West Bengal in incidents of lightning, electrocution, while heavy rains continue to lash several districts of the state.

At the meeting conducted on Thursday, Modi advised the various central and state agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest. As many as 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force were deployed- 46 each in both states that rescued more than a thousand people and removed more than 2,500 trees/poles that had toppled and blocked roads. The army and the coast guard also rescued marooned people, while the navy and air force were on the alert.

May 28, 2021 08:37 (IST)

Indian Navy's 7 Teams have Remained at Forefront of Relief Activities in West Bengal | Seven teams of the Indian Navy have remained at the forefront of relief activities that are being conducted in West Bengal after cyclone Yaas hit the state's coastal areas on the morning of May 26, the defence ministry said on Thursday. "The seven teams comprising two diving and five flood relief teams (FRT) have remained at the forefront of relief activities," the ministry's statement noted. Cyclone Yaas pounded parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

May 28, 2021 08:01 (IST)

Cyclonic Storm Weakens in Bihar, Jharkhand

May 28, 2021 07:56 (IST)

READ | Cyclone Yaas: Car, Bikes Damaged Due to Rainfall, Waterlogging? How to File Insurance Claim

Cyclone Yaas wreaked havoc in the coastal districts West Bengal and Odisha.

May 28, 2021 07:47 (IST)

2 Dead, 5,000 More Evacuated as Cyclone-triggered Rain Pummels Jharkhand | Two people died in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi as their house collapsed amid incessant rainfall under the impact of cyclone 'Yaas', which had rampaged through the state after causing extensive damage in West Bengal and Odisha, a top official said. A major bridge on river Kanchi that connects Bundu with Tamar near Ranchi also collapsed following torrential rain, he said.

May 28, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Air and Rail Traffic Affected in Bihar After Heavy Downpour | Air and rail traffic has been affected on account of cyclone "Yaas" in Bihar which received moderate to heavy rains and where the existing weather conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. Flight operations were suspended at the Patna airport in the evening after the city was lashed by a downpour, and an aviation official said resumption would take place only after reviewing the situation. "Four flights have been cancelled on account of suspension of air traffic which is to remain in force at least till 2200 hours. The situation will be reviewed before a decision is taken on the resumption of flights", airport director Bhupesh Negi said in a statement.

May 28, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Breeding Centres of Croc, Rare Turtle Inundated in Sundarbans Post Cyclone | Nylon net fencing to prevent tigers from entering human habitations were damaged, breeding centres for crocodiles and Batagur baska - a rare species of turtle  were inundated, as Cyclone Yaas has severely damaged the Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR), an official said. The majority of the 40 protection camps used by the forest department personnel in the Sunderbans were also inundated following a downpour induced by the cyclone on Wednesday, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav said. 


Yaas led to flooding of several areas in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the air and rail traffic has been affected in Bihar as it received moderate to heavy rains on Thursday, and where the existing weather conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. Flight operations were suspended at the Patna airport in the evening after the city was lashed by a downpour, and an aviation official said resumption would take place only after reviewing the situation. The East Central Railway (ECR) zone headquartered at Hajipur said in a release that several inter-state special trains have been cancelled in view of the weather disturbances expected in Bihar because of the cyclone.

In Jharkhand, two people died in capital Ranchi as their house collapsed amid incessant
rainfall under the impact of cyclone Yaas. A major bridge on river Kanchi that connects Bundu with Tamar near Ranchi also collapsed following torrential rain.

At least 5,000 more people were evacuated from low-lying areas near rivers flowing above the danger mark in East Sighbhum, in addition to the 15,000 who were shifted to safer
shelters.

Meanwhile, seven teams of the Indian Navy have remained at the forefront of relief activities that are being conducted in West Bengal. “The seven teams comprising two diving and five flood relief teams (FRT) have remained at the forefront of relief activities,” the defense ministry’s statement noted.

