Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: PM Departs to Conduct Aerial Survey in Ravaged Areas; Depression Over Bihar, Jharkhand Weakens

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas and has departed to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet PM Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station and are likely to discuss issues related to damage caused by the cyclone.

Five killed in West Bengal in incidents of lightning, electrocution, while heavy rains continue to lash several districts of the state.

At the meeting conducted on Thursday, Modi advised the various central and state agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest. As many as 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force were deployed- 46 each in both states that rescued more than a thousand people and removed more than 2,500 trees/poles that had toppled and blocked roads. The army and the coast guard also rescued marooned people, while the navy and air force were on the alert.