Cyclone Yaas: Western Railway Cancels 7 Trains on Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan Routes; Details Here

In view of Cyclone Yaas, the Western Railway has decided to cancel 7 trains on the Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan routes keeping in view the safety of passengers and train operations. Earlier, the East Coast Railway announced that it has cancelled 74 trains originating or terminating from Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Cyclonic Storm Yaas, a powerful cyclone that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26. After cyclone ‘Tauktae’ battered India’s western coast earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, the meteorological department has said a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26.

In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said that due to the cyclone warning in Odisha, West Bengal belt, few trains will be cancelled.

List of cancelled trains:

Train No 02828 Surat – Puri cancelled on May 25

02844 Ahmedabad – Puri cancelled on May 23 and 24

02843 Puri - Ahmedabad cancelled on May 25 and 27

08405 Puri - Ahmedabad cancelled on May 26

02037 Puri - Ajmer cancelled on May 24

02038 Ajmer – Puri cancelled on May 25

02093 Puri – Jodhpur cancelled on May 26.

