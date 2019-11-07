Cyclones Maha, Bulbul LIVE: Cyclonic Storm May Weaken in Western Region But Trouble Still Looms Over Odisha

Cyclones Maha, Bulbul LIVE Updates | In a relief for residents of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' is likely to fizzle out into the the Arabian sea by evening today. However, situation does not look positive for Odisha as the latest bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Cyclone Bulbul is set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. Scientists believe that air pollution, caused by human activities, may be strengthening cyclones because air pollution weakens the forces that can otherwise prevent cyclones from forming.

Despite the forecast of Cyclone Maha weakening, the weather is likely to remain affected, causing light to moderate rains in Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar districts today. In view of the situation, Palghar district administration has ordered closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8, while the collector of Thane district directed officials on to take a call depending upon situation.

The Navy, meanwhile, said its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast. Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with HADR materials like food packets, water, medical supplies and other essential commodities.

Naval units of Gujarat Naval Area are ready with emergency response teams equipped with underwater diving equipment and inflatable boats. Additionally, naval aircraft and helicopters are also on standby, it said.

Till Wednesday evening, 'Maha' was still a 'severe cyclonic storm' hovering over the east-central Arabian sea, and is located around 400 kms away from coastal Porbandar in Saurashtra region of Gujarat. "It (the cyclonic storm) is very likely to move nearly eastwards, weaken into a cyclonic storm by today (Wednesday) evening. Thereafter it is likely to move east-northeastwards, weaken further into a deep depression by the early morning of November 7," a India Meteorological Department (IMD) release stated.

The earlier prediction that 'Maha' would make a landfall on the Gujarat coast near the Union Territory of Diu on Thursday morning as a cyclonic storm had prompted the authorities to step up preparedness. The IMD further said 'Maha' is "very likely" to skirt the Saurashtra coast.

"It would lay centred about 40 kms south of Diu around noon of November 7 as a deep depression. The system would further weaken into a depression by tomorrow (November 7) evening," it stated. As per the IMD, the (weather) system is weakening gradually in the sea.

"The good part is that it will not hit Gujarat as predicted earlier. It will just skirt the coast of Saurashtra near Diu. It will turn into a depression by tomorrow (Thursday) evening," it stated. However, the weakened 'Maha' will still bring rains in some parts of Gujarat on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had informed that a total of 30 teams ofthe National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in various parts of the state, mostly in Saurashtra and south Gujarat region, to tackle the impact in the event of 'Maha' making the landfall.

On the other hand, in the eastern state of Odisha, the state government put 15 of the 30 districts on alert to deal with a possible flood-like situation. The depression moved westwards and lay centred over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 980 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, a senior IMD official had said on Tuesday.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression shortly and into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, adding, chances of the cyclone hitting the Odisha coast are very low. "We have put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, P K Jena told reporters.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh and north Odisha coasts, Mohapatra said. "However, the exact direction the cyclonic storm will take and possible location of its landfall are yet to be ascertained," he said.

The likelihood of a cyclonic storm in the region comes barely six months after cyclone Fani devastated coastal Odisha on May 3, claiming around 64 lives.

The cyclone warning also comes a fortnight after six people were killed in rains that battered Odisha under the impact of a low pressure area. Mohapatra said light to moderate rainfall at most places over the coastal districts of Odisha is likely to commence from November 9.

In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rain at isolated locations might commence over the coastal districts from the same day, an IMD bulletin said. Under its impact, squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8, and gradually increase thereafter, it said.

Seas will be rough over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8. "It will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal during November 8 and 9 and very high to phenomenal on November 10 morning," the IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from November 8 onwards. The districts which were put on alert are: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri.

The state government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with any situation, Jena said. The Agriculture Department has also asked farmers to take appropriate safeguards in time to save their crops, harvested paddy and vegetables.

