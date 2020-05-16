INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cyclonic Storm Brewing in Bay of Bengal, Several Coastal Districts to Experience Heavy Rain from Tuesday

Image for representation

Image for representation

The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening and move north-northwestwards till May 17, Regional Met Director G K Das said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Share this:

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal lay 1,220 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal on Saturday morning, and is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state from May 19, the Met office said here.

The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening and move north-northwestwards till May 17, Regional Met Director G K Das said.

It is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards thereafter towards the West Bengal coast during May 18 to 20, he said.

Under its impact, the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly will experience heavy to very heavy rain on May 19 and 20, Das said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from May 18 to 21, and those who are out in the sea were asked to return to coasts by May 17.

Sea condition will be very high to phenomenal over north Bay of Bengal on May 19 and 20, Das said.

Wind speeds along and off the coastal areas of West Bengal will reach 45 to 55 kmph with gusts of 65 kmph from May 19 afternoon, and will gradually increase to 75 to 85 kmph with gusts up to 90 kmph from the morning of May 20, the weatherman said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading