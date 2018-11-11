English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclonic Storm Gaja to Turn Severe in Next 24 Hours, Heavy Rain Likely in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
The met department said that heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of November 14.
(Representative Image: PTI)
Loading...
The cyclonic storm Gaja moving over the Bay of Bengal is expected to become severe in the coming 24 hours and will hit the coast along northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh by late Monday, India Meteorological Department said in a release on Sunday.
“The deep depression over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ and lay centred over east-central and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal,” the weatherman said.
The met department added that heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of November 14.
It said that squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts would commence from November 14.
Tamil Nadu fisheries department has advised fishermen to avoid fishing in the south-east of the Bay of Bengal on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh have also been alerted against venturing into the ea for the next 24 hours as conditions are expected to worsen. Fishermen who are in the deep sea have been advised to return to coast before November 12.
“The deep depression over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ and lay centred over east-central and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal,” the weatherman said.
The met department added that heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of November 14.
It said that squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts would commence from November 14.
Tamil Nadu fisheries department has advised fishermen to avoid fishing in the south-east of the Bay of Bengal on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh have also been alerted against venturing into the ea for the next 24 hours as conditions are expected to worsen. Fishermen who are in the deep sea have been advised to return to coast before November 12.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: The Origin of Infinity Stones Revealed by Marvel, Read Here
- Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside
- Thugs Of Hindustan Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 105 Crore
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...