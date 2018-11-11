Cyclonic Storm Gaja to Turn Severe in Next 24 Hours, Heavy Rain Likely in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

The cyclonic storm Gaja moving over the Bay of Bengal is expected to become severe in the coming 24 hours and will hit the coast along northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh by late Monday, India Meteorological Department said in a release on Sunday.“The deep depression over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ and lay centred over east-central and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal,” the weatherman said.The met department added that heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of November 14.It said that squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts would commence from November 14.Tamil Nadu fisheries department has advised fishermen to avoid fishing in the south-east of the Bay of Bengal on Monday, news agency ANI reported.Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh have also been alerted against venturing into the ea for the next 24 hours as conditions are expected to worsen. Fishermen who are in the deep sea have been advised to return to coast before November 12.