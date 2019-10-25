Mumbai: Cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra in the next 12 hours and also cause strong winds, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The weather agency has also issued a red alert along the coast of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka for the next two days.

The warning was issued on Friday afternoon by the Mumbai centre of the IMD. A depression over east-central Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr in the early morning of October 25 over east-central Arabian Sea, it said.

"The Cyclonic storm KYARR lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 25th October, near latitude 16.1N and longitude 71.8E over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 190 km nearly to the west of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1890 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman)," it said.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 6 hours and then move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during subsequent five days," the IMD bulletin said.

"It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours," it added.

The IMD centre in Mumbai said "Kyarr" is likely to bring gale winds in coastal Maharashtra and Goa. "Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra as well as Goa," it said.

"Wind speed of around 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along the remaining coastal districts of Maharashtra, north Karnataka coast as well as in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours," he said.

In Goa, normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed the state with the India Meteorological Department predicting that the downpour will continue with the same intensity on Saturday too.

The Mumbai-Goa national highway was inundated at several places between Canacona and Margao on Friday following the heavy post-monsoon rain that has been lashing Goa.

Water level of the Mandovi river was rising, restricting traffic to the islands of Chorao and Diwar. "In view of the rising water level of the Mandovi, we have temporarily discontinued ferry services from these islands to the mainland," a senior official from the River and Navigation Department said here.

An IMD bulletin said on Friday afternoon that very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Goa on October 25 as well as on October 26.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that disaster management teams were on standby in case of any untoward incident. The state's Fisheries Department has also directed fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours.

With inputs from agencies

