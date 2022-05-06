Cyclonic Storm Likely to Reach Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Coast by Early Next Week, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that a low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea today is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast early next week, which will cause heavy rains in the states. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has made arrangements to tackle the situation and directed the collectors of cyclone-affected districts to remain alert for any situation.

The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by Saturday. The system is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, the weather office added.

The low-pressure area is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal, IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It is likely to reach the coast on May 10, he said. "We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall," Mohapatra said.

The Odisha government said coast guard and Indian Navy have been put on alert following the forecast. Fishermen have been asked to not venture in the sea in view of the brewing cyclonic storm. A war-room has been set up to deal with both pre and post cyclonic situation.

“When the system approaches the coast, we can say where it will make landfall. As the sea condition may be rough from May 9, fishermen should not venture out," Mohapatra said.

“We have estimated that the wind speed of the cyclonic storm will remain at 80-90 kmph in the sea. It will be further updated after the formation of the depression on Saturday," he added. The weather office warned of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.

State Minister of State for Energy (Independent charge) Dibya Shankar Mishra assured that energy department is fully prepared to deal with the situation. “We have taken all steps to tackle the before, during and the aftermath of a possible cyclone. A war room set up to monitor the situation."

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF, and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert. “The cyclone is likely to touch land near south Odisha or north Andhra Pradesh coast. However, no confirmation is available about landfall. On May 10 and 11, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts are very likely to receive heavy rainfall. The government agencies are fully prepared and geared up to tackle the possible cyclone. We had meetings with telecom companies, food and civil supplies department, SSEPD department, energy and agriculture departments to facilitate evacuation, restoration," he said.

Director-General of Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled. The region witnessed cyclones last three summers — Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020, and Fani in 2019.

On Thursday, he said that collectors of 18 districts have been put on alert and asked to take all measures required.

The rains and thunderstorms lashing Odisha over the last two days are due to nor'westers, the IMD said. The Odisha government also held preliminary discussions with power, health, drinking water, irrigation, works, and other departments to prepare for the possible calamity.

(with inputs from reporters Ajesh Mallick and Mahesh Nanda and news agency PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.