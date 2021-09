Two persons have died and a few others are feared trapped after a cylinder blast took place inside an apartment in Devera Chikkanahalli, around 20 kilometres from Bengaluru. The blast is said to have occurred in the third floor of Ashrith Apartment. Three nearby flats have also reportedly caught fire.

Fire fighters are working to extinguish the fire. More details awaited.

