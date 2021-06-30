Cylinder Blast Kills 4 in East Delhi's Shahdara, 1 Seriously Injured

Four people died in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast at a house in the Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara on Tuesday.

“Four people died and another person sustained serious injuries in the fire that erupted following a cylinder blast,” Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said. A fire call was received late at night about an LPG cylinder blast, a total of 9 fire tenders were rushed to the site, and fire was brought under control, he added. The fire erupted due to LPG leakage, resulting in four persons inhaled smoke and one sustained 25% burn injuries.

The deceased were identified as Munni Devi (45 ), Naresh (22), Omprakash ( 20 ), Suman (18) and Lal Chand (29) survived and sustained 25 per cent burns.

