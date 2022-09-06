Funeral Of Ex-National Squash Champ Jehangir Pandole Today: Know About Cyrus Mistry's Friend Killed in the Ill-fated Crash

The last rites of Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole, who was in the ill-fated Mercedez car with Cyrus Mistry when it met with an accident, will take place in the evening on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Jehangir Pandole and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in the road accident on Sunday while they were returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai with two others — Jehangir’s brother Darius Pandole and Darius’s wife Anahita.

His last rites of Pandole will be performed as per the Parsi traditions at Hodiwala Bungli in Doongerwadi, south Mumbai at 5 pm, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Who Was Jehangir Pandole

A former national squash champion, Jehangir Pandole (49) is survived by his family comprising Kamal D Pandole, brother Darius, sister-in-law Dr Anahita Pandole, Farokh and Simone Pandole and Yohan, Rian, Laleh and Jeh.

An MBA from London Business School, Jehangir earlier worked as a director with The Netherlands-based KPMG, London.

There, he was tasked with driving revenues, development and roll-out of the growth proposition and creation of a sales, delivery and training collateral.

Both Jehangir and his brother Darius, who was injured in the accident, were squash champions in their youth and the former went onto become a professional player who represented India at the Asian Junior Squash Championships tourney in 1991.

The Pandole family was the erstwhile owner of the beverages and foods major ‘Dukes’, which produced popular drinks like ‘Mangola’.

Jehangir’s brother Darius handled the family businesses in Mumbai and oversaw the sale of the Dukes company to PepsiCo in 1994. Darius Pandole and Cyrus Mistry were schoolmates at the famed Cathedral & John Connon School in south Mumbai, the alma mater of several celebrities.

The Accident

The Pandoles and Cyrus Mistry were returning from rom the Parsi pilgrim town of Udvada in south Gujarat to Maharashtra after performing certain religious rites in memory of Jehangir and Darius’ father Dinshaw Pandole, who died last week.

Jahangir was seated in the back seat of the ill-fated Mercedes Benz SUV which hit a road-divider on Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway in the afternoon of September 4.

Darius and his wife Dr Anahita — who were seriously injured in the road crash — were shifted to Mumbai early on Monday and are undergoing treatment at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

