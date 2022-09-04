CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE: Ex-Tata Sons Chairman’s Mercedes Rammed into Divider; PM Modi Mourns ‘Big Loss to World of Commerce’

Live now

Auto Refresh

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE: Ex-Tata Sons Chairman’s Mercedes Rammed into Divider; PM Modi Mourns ‘Big Loss to World of Commerce’

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: The mishap occurred on a bridge over the Surya river. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat

News18.com | September 04, 2022, 18:32 IST

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road mishap after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. According to police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the accident happened at around 3.15 pm. Read More

Sep 04, 2022 18:26 IST

Cyrus Mistry Created his Distinct Mark in the World of Business & Commerce with his Intelligence and Acumen: Maha Governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed shock on the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident today. He said Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. “It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family,” he said.

Sep 04, 2022 18:19 IST

He Had a Passion for Life: Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Expresses Condolences Over Cyrus Mistry's Death

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons mourned the death of Cyrus Mistry and said it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” he said.

Sep 04, 2022 18:11 IST

‘Gentle Soul’, ‘Promising Biz Leader’: Tributes Pour in for Cyrus Mistry from Across Political Spectrum

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evoked numerous tributes and condolences from across the political spectrum. Many took to Twitter to share them with NCP MP Supriya Sule among the first to react. She said the news of her “brother Cyrus Mistry’s” death was “devastating”. In a heartfelt tribute, union minister Smriti Irani said he was a “gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission”. Read More

Sep 04, 2022 18:08 IST

Maha CM Shinde Terms Cyrus Mistry's Death 'A Great Loss'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality.

Sep 04, 2022 18:03 IST

Cyrus Mistry Dies: Know About The 'Outsider' Who Made His Way To The Top Post At Tata Group

Mistry (54) was born on July 4, 1968, to a Parsi family in Mumbai. He did his graduation in civil engineering from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London in 1990. He completed a Master’s degree in management from the London Business School in 1996.  Mistry had joined the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 1991 as a director. He has been managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also chairman of Tata Sons and of the Tata Group. Read More

Sep 04, 2022 18:00 IST

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Police Say Car Driver Lost Control

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: The police said that prima facie, it looks like driver of Mistry’s car lost control of the vehicle. Mistry’s mortal remains have been kept at a government hospital in Kasa.

Sep 04, 2022 17:53 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanth Mourns Cyrus Mistry's Death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanth expressed condolences over the death of Cyrus Mistry.

Sep 04, 2022 17:47 IST

Cyrus Mistry Dies in Road Accident; Condolences Pour in From Industrialists

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday, said police. His death has shocked everybody, garnering tributes from ministers, business tycoons, and politicians alike. Read More

Cyrus Mistry Dies in Road Accident; Condolences Pour in From Industrialists

 

Sep 04, 2022 17:44 IST

Irreparable Loss to Indian Industry: Sharad Pawar on Cyrus Mistry's Death

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar condoled the death of Cyrus Mistry’s death and said it is an irreparable loss to Indian Industry.

Sep 04, 2022 17:40 IST

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis Instructs DGP for Detailed Probe

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mourned the loss of Mistry and said he has spoken to Director General of Police (DGP) and instructed him for detailed probe into the road accident.

Sep 04, 2022 17:31 IST

Rahul Gandhi Says Cyrus Mistry Made Significant Contribution to India’s Growth Story

Condoling Mistry’s death, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the former chairman of Tata Sons was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.

Sep 04, 2022 17:29 IST

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray Condoles Mistry's Demise

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also expressed his condolences over Mistry’s demise.

Sep 04, 2022 17:26 IST

Cyrus Mistry's Death Big Loss to the World of Commerce and Industry: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Cyrus Mistry was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. Expressing condolences, the Prime Minister said Mistry’s death is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

Sep 04, 2022 17:21 IST

Smriti Irani Calls Cyrus Mistry 'A Man with a Vision and a Mission'

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she is shocked by Mistry’s death and remembered him as a “man with a vision and a mission”.

Sep 04, 2022 17:16 IST

Indian Industry has Lost One of its Shining Stars: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Cyrus Mistry's Death

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed anguished over the death of Cyrus Mistry in road accident. Goyal said that Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India’s economic progress will always be remembered.

Sep 04, 2022 17:13 IST

He Was Destined for Greatness: Anand Mahindra Condoles Cyrus Mistry's Death

Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra expressed shock over Mistry’s death and said the former Tata Sons chairman was destined for greatness.

A person named Jahangir Pandol who was also travelling in the car died in the mishap occurred on a bridge over the Surya river. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.

Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata retired. However, in October 2016 he was ousted from the position followed by boardroom battles and a long-drawn legal battle.

Chandrasekaran was designated as Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017.

(With PTI inputs)

