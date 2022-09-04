Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE: Ex-Tata Sons Chairman’s Mercedes Rammed into Divider; PM Modi Mourns ‘Big Loss to World of Commerce’

Live now
Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road mishap after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. According to police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the accident happened at around 3.15 pm. Read More
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed shock on the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident today. He said Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. “It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family,” he said.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons mourned the death of Cyrus Mistry and said it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age.
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” he said.
#BREAKING – According to police, #CyrusMistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the accident happened at around 3.15 pmhttps://t.co/t6l27CPYRe pic.twitter.com/GbjppclV0g
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 4, 2022
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evoked numerous tributes and condolences from across the political spectrum. Many took to Twitter to share them with NCP MP Supriya Sule among the first to react. She said the news of her “brother Cyrus Mistry’s” death was “devastating”. In a heartfelt tribute, union minister Smriti Irani said he was a “gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission”. Read More
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss… My heartfelt tribute." https://t.co/mWOib54hKa pic.twitter.com/lULIMBxbnS
— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
Mistry (54) was born on July 4, 1968, to a Parsi family in Mumbai. He did his graduation in civil engineering from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London in 1990. He completed a Master’s degree in management from the London Business School in 1996. Mistry had joined the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 1991 as a director. He has been managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also chairman of Tata Sons and of the Tata Group. Read More
Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: The police said that prima facie, it looks like driver of Mistry’s car lost control of the vehicle. Mistry’s mortal remains have been kept at a government hospital in Kasa.
#BREAKING | It looks like the driver of Mistry’s car lost control of the vehicle: Police
Mistry’s mortal remains have been kept at a government hospital in Kasa: @vinivdvc shares more details
Watch #LIVE 👉🏻 https://t.co/hKB4Da4wKS#CyrusMistryDeath | @GrihaAtul pic.twitter.com/USsmuZUeTw
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 4, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanth expressed condolences over the death of Cyrus Mistry.
टाटा संस के पूर्व चेयरमैन, सुप्रसिद्ध उद्योगपति श्री साइरस मिस्त्री जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।
यह उद्योग जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति!
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 4, 2022
Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday, said police. His death has shocked everybody, garnering tributes from ministers, business tycoons, and politicians alike. Read More
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar condoled the death of Cyrus Mistry’s death and said it is an irreparable loss to Indian Industry.
Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World.
— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 4, 2022
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mourned the loss of Mistry and said he has spoken to Director General of Police (DGP) and instructed him for detailed probe into the road accident.
Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar.My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.ॐ शान्ति 🙏 Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations. pic.twitter.com/1v0FiAEAtw
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 4, 2022
Condoling Mistry’s death, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the former chairman of Tata Sons was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.
Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.
He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also expressed his condolences over Mistry’s demise.
Shocked to hear about the demise of Cyrus Mistry ji. May god give strength to his family to bear this loss. India lost a young, fine businessman today. Om Shaanti
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 4, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Cyrus Mistry was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. Expressing condolences, the Prime Minister said Mistry’s death is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.
The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she is shocked by Mistry’s death and remembered him as a “man with a vision and a mission”.
A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022
Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed anguished over the death of Cyrus Mistry in road accident. Goyal said that Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India’s economic progress will always be remembered.
Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.
Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.
My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022
Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra expressed shock over Mistry’s death and said the former Tata Sons chairman was destined for greatness.
Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lOu37Vs8U1
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2022
A person named Jahangir Pandol who was also travelling in the car died in the mishap occurred on a bridge over the Surya river. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.
Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata retired. However, in October 2016 he was ousted from the position followed by boardroom battles and a long-drawn legal battle.
Chandrasekaran was designated as Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017.
