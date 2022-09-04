Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE: Ex-Tata Sons Chairman’s Mercedes Rammed into Divider; PM Modi Mourns ‘Big Loss to World of Commerce’

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons mourned the death of Cyrus Mistry and said it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” he said.