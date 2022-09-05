​Cyrus Mistry’s Last Rites Tomorrow; Post-mortem Reveals Injury to Vital Organs as Cause of Death

The last rites of former chairman of Tata and Sons Cyrus Mistry, 54, who died in a car accident on Sunday, will take place at Worli crematorium on Tuesday morning. Most of Mistry’s family members live abroad and will reach Mumbai by Monday night.​ Also, the post-mortem has revealed polytrauma – major injuries to vital organs – as the cause of death.

Mistry was returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai with three family friends — brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius’s wife Anahita Pandole. According to the police, the car crashed into a divider at Surya River’s Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Jehangir, 49, who was in the back seat of the Mercedes along with Mistry, too, died in the crash.

Renowned gynaecologist Anahita, who was driving, and her husband, Darius, suffered injuries. Eyewitnesses said help arrived within 10 minutes of the accident.

Mistry’s death shocked people from all quarters, with tributes pouring in from politicians to journalists and industrialists.

The JJ Hospital administration completed the post-mortem at 2.27 am and has sent the report to the Casa police station, the local police station where the accident took place.

“From the post-mortem report, you can guess that the car was speeding,” said a source from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Hospital issued a statement on the survivors. “After the accident yesterday, through the day the clinical team of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital doctors were in touch with the hospital in Vapi and a team of 10 doctors, paramedics reached Vapi last night to help stabilise both the patients. Although the aircraft and choppers were ready to airlift the patients, but clinical team felt it was best to bring Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole by road in an ambulance. They reached HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in the early hours today morning – journey was uneventful. Our clinical team of 20 multi-disciplinary doctors are evaluating them currently and shall be looking after them. The entire management team and clinical team will do their best at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. We all need your best wishes for their speedy recovery,” Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the director general of police (DGP) to conduct a detailed investigation. Police sources say speeding could be the main reason.

