1-MIN READ

Czech Coach Has Virus, Will Miss Scotland Game

Washington (AP) Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has tested positive for the virus and will miss the Nations League game at Scotland on Wednesday. Silhavy's assistant, Jiri Chytry, will take charge of the Czech team in Glasgow..

The team says one unnamed player also tested positive and is also in isolation. The Czech’s Nations League campaign has been badly hit by the virus. Last month, the Czechs had to name a completely new squad just a day before the Nations League home game against Scotland after an outbreak in camp. They lost that game in Olomouc 2-1. Three Czech players tested positive last week before another Nations League match in Israel that the Czechs managed to win 2-1 on Sunday. (AP) .

  • First Published: October 13, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
