Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

D.El.Ed, DPSE Exams Postponed, Notification Released at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations released the notification regarding the same on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 17, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
D.El.Ed, DPSE Exams Postponed, Notification Released at bse.telangana.gov.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has postponed D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) and DPSE (Diploma in pre-school education) examinations for first and second year due to the extension of coronavirus lockdown. The Directorate of Government Examinations released the notification regarding the same on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The examinations were scheduled to be held from April 20 to May 2. The Directorate has said it will soon announce the new timetable.

Students can check the official notification issued by the board here

D.El.Ed 2020 Examination notice: Link

DPSE 2020 Examination notice: Link

How to check examination postponement notice on Directorate of Government Examinations’s website.

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Quick links tab

Step 3: Click on D.El.Ed 2020 Examination notice or DPSE 2020 Examination notice

Step 4: A new window will appear

Step 5: Read the notification carefully and keep a copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for updates.

The Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. The Department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations as given below.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,464,290

    +48,805*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,159,450

    +94,635*

  • Cured/Discharged

    549,592

    +37,340*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,568

    +8,490*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres