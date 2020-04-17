D.El.Ed, DPSE Exams Postponed, Notification Released at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has postponed D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) and DPSE (Diploma in pre-school education) examinations for first and second year due to the extension of coronavirus lockdown. The Directorate of Government Examinations released the notification regarding the same on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The examinations were scheduled to be held from April 20 to May 2. The Directorate has said it will soon announce the new timetable.

Students can check the official notification issued by the board here

D.El.Ed 2020 Examination notice: Link

DPSE 2020 Examination notice: Link

How to check examination postponement notice on Directorate of Government Examinations’s website.

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Quick links tab

Step 3: Click on D.El.Ed 2020 Examination notice or DPSE 2020 Examination notice

Step 4: A new window will appear

Step 5: Read the notification carefully and keep a copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for updates.

The Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. The Department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations as given below.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube