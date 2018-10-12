GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shankaran committed suicide owing to some personal reasons, the police said.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
D Shankaran, Founder of Shankar IAS Academy, Commits Suicide
Shankaran had founded the Shankar IAS academy in 2004.
New Delhi: The founder of Shankar IAS Academy, D Shankaran, died after hanging himself at his Mylapore residence on Thursday.

Shankaran committed suicide owing to some personal issues, the police said.

He was rushed to a hospital by a friend, where he was declared bought dead, The Hindu reported.

Survived by wife and two daughters, Shankaran was 45.

D Shanakar had founded the Shankar IAS Academy, which has centres in Chennai, Bengaluru, among others, in 2004 to train civil service aspirants.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
