D Shankaran, Founder of Shankar IAS Academy, Commits Suicide

The founder of Shankar IAS Academy, D Shankaran, died after hanging himself at his Mylapore residence on Thursday.Shankaran committed suicide owing to some personal issues, the police said.He was rushed to a hospital by a friend, where he was declared bought dead, The Hindu reported.Survived by wife and two daughters, Shankaran was 45.D Shanakar had founded the Shankar IAS Academy, which has centres in Chennai, Bengaluru, among others, in 2004 to train civil service aspirants.