D Shankaran, Founder of Shankar IAS Academy, Commits Suicide
Shankaran committed suicide owing to some personal reasons, the police said.
Shankaran had founded the Shankar IAS academy in 2004.
New Delhi: The founder of Shankar IAS Academy, D Shankaran, died after hanging himself at his Mylapore residence on Thursday.
Shankaran committed suicide owing to some personal issues, the police said.
He was rushed to a hospital by a friend, where he was declared bought dead, The Hindu reported.
Survived by wife and two daughters, Shankaran was 45.
D Shanakar had founded the Shankar IAS Academy, which has centres in Chennai, Bengaluru, among others, in 2004 to train civil service aspirants.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
