Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'D' Voter Lodged in Assam Detention Camp Since 2016 Dies After Falling from Bed

The 'D' voter identified as Basudev Biswash (58) was rushed to Kanaklata Civil Hospital on Saturday where he was declared dead, the jail authorities said.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'D' Voter Lodged in Assam Detention Camp Since 2016 Dies After Falling from Bed
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Tezpur: A 'D' (doubtful) voter has died in Assam after falling from his bed in a detention camp at Tezpur central jail, jail authorities said. The 'D' voter identified as Basudev Biswash (58) was rushed to Kanaklata Civil Hospital on Saturday where he was declared dead, the jail authorities said here Sunday.

'D' voter is a category of voters in Assam who are disenfranchised by the government on account of their alleged lack of proper citizenship credentials.

According to Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishnan, Biswash had been lodged in the detention camp since 2016. He was undergoing trial in a Foreigners Tribunal in Nagaon for his 'D' voter status, the SP said.

Biswash was suffering from asthma and undergoing treatment for his medical condition, Krishnan said. He had earlier been taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for medical care.

Bishwash's body has been sent to Rupahi in neighbouring Nagaon district from where he hailed, the SP said.

The 'D' voters are determined by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, and the person declared as a 'D' voter is not given an elector's photo identity card.

In 2011, the Gauhati High Court ordered 'D' voters to be transferred to foreigners' tribunals, set up under Foreigners Tribunal Order 1964, and lodged in detention camps.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram