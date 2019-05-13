English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'D' Voter Lodged in Assam Detention Camp Since 2016 Dies After Falling from Bed
The 'D' voter identified as Basudev Biswash (58) was rushed to Kanaklata Civil Hospital on Saturday where he was declared dead, the jail authorities said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Tezpur: A 'D' (doubtful) voter has died in Assam after falling from his bed in a detention camp at Tezpur central jail, jail authorities said. The 'D' voter identified as Basudev Biswash (58) was rushed to Kanaklata Civil Hospital on Saturday where he was declared dead, the jail authorities said here Sunday.
'D' voter is a category of voters in Assam who are disenfranchised by the government on account of their alleged lack of proper citizenship credentials.
According to Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishnan, Biswash had been lodged in the detention camp since 2016. He was undergoing trial in a Foreigners Tribunal in Nagaon for his 'D' voter status, the SP said.
Biswash was suffering from asthma and undergoing treatment for his medical condition, Krishnan said. He had earlier been taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for medical care.
Bishwash's body has been sent to Rupahi in neighbouring Nagaon district from where he hailed, the SP said.
The 'D' voters are determined by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, and the person declared as a 'D' voter is not given an elector's photo identity card.
In 2011, the Gauhati High Court ordered 'D' voters to be transferred to foreigners' tribunals, set up under Foreigners Tribunal Order 1964, and lodged in detention camps.
'D' voter is a category of voters in Assam who are disenfranchised by the government on account of their alleged lack of proper citizenship credentials.
According to Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishnan, Biswash had been lodged in the detention camp since 2016. He was undergoing trial in a Foreigners Tribunal in Nagaon for his 'D' voter status, the SP said.
Biswash was suffering from asthma and undergoing treatment for his medical condition, Krishnan said. He had earlier been taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for medical care.
Bishwash's body has been sent to Rupahi in neighbouring Nagaon district from where he hailed, the SP said.
The 'D' voters are determined by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, and the person declared as a 'D' voter is not given an elector's photo identity card.
In 2011, the Gauhati High Court ordered 'D' voters to be transferred to foreigners' tribunals, set up under Foreigners Tribunal Order 1964, and lodged in detention camps.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
- Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
- Instagram is Testing New Stickers With Music Lyrics
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results