'D' Voter Lodged in Assam Detention Camp Since 2016 Dies After Falling from Bed

: A 'D' (doubtful) voter has died in Assam after falling from his bed in a detention camp at Tezpur central jail, jail authorities said. The 'D' voter identified as Basudev Biswash (58) was rushed to Kanaklata Civil Hospital on Saturday where he was declared dead, the jail authorities said here Sunday.'D' voter is a category of voters in Assam who are disenfranchised by the government on account of their alleged lack of proper citizenship credentials.According to Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishnan, Biswash had been lodged in the detention camp since 2016. He was undergoing trial in a Foreigners Tribunal in Nagaon for his 'D' voter status, the SP said.Biswash was suffering from asthma and undergoing treatment for his medical condition, Krishnan said. He had earlier been taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for medical care.Bishwash's body has been sent to Rupahi in neighbouring Nagaon district from where he hailed, the SP said.The 'D' voters are determined by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, and the person declared as a 'D' voter is not given an elector's photo identity card.In 2011, the Gauhati High Court ordered 'D' voters to be transferred to foreigners' tribunals, set up under Foreigners Tribunal Order 1964, and lodged in detention camps.