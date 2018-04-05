English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Dabangg' Salman Khan to be Housed in Same Jail as Asaram Bapu
Though his defence team is preparing to move the Sessions Court for bail, arrangements have been made to house the Dabangg actor in the jail, which houses several other high-profile convicts as well.
Salman Khan comes out of CJM Court after a hearing in connection with 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, in Jodhpur. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Convicted and sentenced in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, actor Salman Khan will be housed in the Jodhpur Central Prison on Thursday night.
As the actor’s bail plea will be heard by the Sessions Court at 10:30am on Friday morning, arrangements have been made to house the Dabangg actor in the Jodhpur jail, which houses several other high-profile convicts as well.
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who was sent to jail after being convicted of rape, is lodged in the jail and allegedly received preferential VIP treatment in prison. He reportedly demanded Ganga water for bathing and home-cooked food allegedly brought by jail officials. The Supreme Court in December 2014 had asked him to undergo a medical test at AIIMS when he asked for special treatment, stating that that there cannot be different criteria for different people.
Another convict who is set to give Khan company would be the Rajsamand killer Shambhulal Regar, who even after being jailed for murdering a Muslim labourer was making videos from inside the jail. Regar had killed Afrazul and in a shocking video of the crime was seen ranting against "love jihad", a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men.
In the video purportedly made from jail, Raigar said he was "infuriated" over a "jihadist comment" targeting Hindu women. Shortly after that, the jail administration said it had launched an "intense search operation" to find out how Raigar was able to make the videos using a cell phone.
The jail also houses some of the hardened terrorists from Kashmir who were recently shifted out from Srinagar jail.
Also Watch
As the actor’s bail plea will be heard by the Sessions Court at 10:30am on Friday morning, arrangements have been made to house the Dabangg actor in the Jodhpur jail, which houses several other high-profile convicts as well.
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who was sent to jail after being convicted of rape, is lodged in the jail and allegedly received preferential VIP treatment in prison. He reportedly demanded Ganga water for bathing and home-cooked food allegedly brought by jail officials. The Supreme Court in December 2014 had asked him to undergo a medical test at AIIMS when he asked for special treatment, stating that that there cannot be different criteria for different people.
Another convict who is set to give Khan company would be the Rajsamand killer Shambhulal Regar, who even after being jailed for murdering a Muslim labourer was making videos from inside the jail. Regar had killed Afrazul and in a shocking video of the crime was seen ranting against "love jihad", a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men.
In the video purportedly made from jail, Raigar said he was "infuriated" over a "jihadist comment" targeting Hindu women. Shortly after that, the jail administration said it had launched an "intense search operation" to find out how Raigar was able to make the videos using a cell phone.
The jail also houses some of the hardened terrorists from Kashmir who were recently shifted out from Srinagar jail.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video