Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dabholkar case: Lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar Sent in Judicial Custody Till July 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday told the court it does not require any further custody of Punalekar, following which the judge sent the accused in judicial remand till July 6.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dabholkar case: Lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar Sent in Judicial Custody Till July 6
File photo of Narendra Dabholkar. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Pune: A Pune court on Sunday sent lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, in judicial custody till July 6.

Additional Sessions Judge (special judge) R M Pande last Thursday granted Punalekar's custody to the CBI till June 23, after the agency said it recovered some "incriminating documents" from the lawyer's laptop and that he was required to be questioned about it.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday told the court it does not require any further custody of Punalekar, following which the judge sent the accused in

judicial remand till July 6.

The lawyer and his assistant Vikram Bhave were arrested by the CBI on May 25. Punalekar was accused of giving advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the shooters in the case, to destroy the fire arms used in the commission of the crime.

The court earlier remanded both the accused in CBI custody till June 1 and later extended it till June 4. The court, however, later refused the CBI's plea to

extend their custody to the probe agency and sent Punalekar and Bhave in judicial remand on June 4.

Later, Punalekar's counsel moved a bail application and while the argument on it was underway, the CBI on Thursday sought his custody to question him about some "incriminating documents and information" retrieved from his laptop which was seized by the central agency at the time of his arrest. Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram