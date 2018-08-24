English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Vaman', 'Vishnu', Arrested Right-Wing Members Used Code Names for Communication
An official said that these and several other code words were found in hard disks, mobile phones and social media accounts used by the arrested accused and efforts were on to decode them.
Dabholkar, an anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in broad daylight on August 20, 2013. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Maharashtra ATS has found that persons arrested in connection with the seizure of explosives in Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district used code names like "Vishnu" and "Vaman" to communicate with each other, an official said on Friday.
One of the arrested accused has also told ATS that he was directly involved in the shooting of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar on August 20, 2013.
On August 10, three persons — Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanwa Gondhalekar — were arrested by the ATS from Palghar and Pune districts in connection with the seizure of a large number of bombs and weapons.
While Kalaskar was codenamed "Vishnu", Vaibhav Raut used the moniker "Vaman" and Gondhalekar was addressed as "Pandeyji", the official informed.
The crude bombs that the three persons were accused of assembling was called "ladoo", he said.
The official said that these and several other code words were found in hard disks, mobile phones and social media accounts used by the arrested accused and efforts were on to decode them.
Kalaskar, during his interrogation, had told ATS that he, along with Aurangabad-resident Sachin Andure, shot dead Dabholkar.
Andure was subsequently arrested in Pune on August 19 by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The CBI, which is investigating the Dabholkar killing, has claimed that Sanatan Sanstha member Virendra Tawde hatched the conspiracy and ordered Kalaskar and Andure to shoot the rationalist.
Earlier, CBI claimed that a hard disk recovered during a raid on June 1, 2016 at a Sanatan Sanstha ashram in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district had a folder captioned "dharmadrohi".
The folder had pictures of Dabholkar, two police officers and some members of the minority community who had been felicitated by the police.
Also Watch
One of the arrested accused has also told ATS that he was directly involved in the shooting of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar on August 20, 2013.
On August 10, three persons — Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanwa Gondhalekar — were arrested by the ATS from Palghar and Pune districts in connection with the seizure of a large number of bombs and weapons.
While Kalaskar was codenamed "Vishnu", Vaibhav Raut used the moniker "Vaman" and Gondhalekar was addressed as "Pandeyji", the official informed.
The crude bombs that the three persons were accused of assembling was called "ladoo", he said.
The official said that these and several other code words were found in hard disks, mobile phones and social media accounts used by the arrested accused and efforts were on to decode them.
Kalaskar, during his interrogation, had told ATS that he, along with Aurangabad-resident Sachin Andure, shot dead Dabholkar.
Andure was subsequently arrested in Pune on August 19 by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The CBI, which is investigating the Dabholkar killing, has claimed that Sanatan Sanstha member Virendra Tawde hatched the conspiracy and ordered Kalaskar and Andure to shoot the rationalist.
Earlier, CBI claimed that a hard disk recovered during a raid on June 1, 2016 at a Sanatan Sanstha ashram in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district had a folder captioned "dharmadrohi".
The folder had pictures of Dabholkar, two police officers and some members of the minority community who had been felicitated by the police.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost on Heartbreak Day for India
- Ben Affleck Back in Rehab for Third Time After Jennifer Garner Intervenes
- Modified Tata Xenon Pickup Truck Makes Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Look Puny [Video]
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...