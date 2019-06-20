Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dabholkar Murder Case: Court Sends Lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar to CBI Custody till June 23

Sanjeev Punalekar, who had represented some of the other accused in the case, was in CBI custody after his arrest but was later sent to judicial custody.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dabholkar Murder Case: Court Sends Lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar to CBI Custody till June 23
File photo of Sanjeev Punalekar. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Pune: A local court on Thursday granted custody of lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar to the CBI till June 23 after the agency said there was a possibility of Goa headquarters of right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha having a connection with the murder of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar.

The central agency also said it was trying to ascertain the identity of one 'Sadguru' mentioned in a letter written by Punalekar.

Special CBI judge RM Pande granted Punalekar's custody to the investigation agency.

Punalekar, who had represented some of the other accused in the case, was in CBI custody after his arrest but was later sent to judicial custody.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said Punalekar needed to be questioned about documents and information recovered from his laptop.

"It includes an incriminating letter from Punalekar mentioning the court proceedings of Nalasopara explosives (seizure) case, passing some observations about the judge," he said.

"The same letter also mentions one 'Sadguru'. The CBI has to interrogate the accused as to who was the person, whom he was reporting to, who was his handler and to know the higher-level person in the organisation," Suryawanshi said.

This "higher-level" person is based in Goa and the CBI may have to take Punalekar to some places, including the coastal state, to confront various persons, he said.

The CBI also found a letter dated September 17, 2012, written by Punalekar to Dabholkar, which indicated that the "accused was against Dabholkar even in 2012", he added.

Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

The prosecutor said the CBI had found a folder named "Dabholkar" on Punalekar's laptop with several files.

A June 2016 email revealed that one of the accused, Dr Virendrasinh Tawde, had been directed by someone in Goa to leave everything and focus on the anti-superstition bill for which Dabholkar was campaigning, Suryawanshi said.

The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, which had faced opposition from right-wing organisations, was finally passed after Dabholkar's death.

"The headquarters of the Sanatan Sanstha is at Fonda (Ponda) in Goa and there is a likelihood of a connection with the headquarters in this murder case... Interrogation is required to know the co-conspirators," Suryawanshi said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram