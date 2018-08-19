GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dabholkar Murder Case: Main Shooter Remanded in CBI Custody

Sachin Prakasrao Andure, who was arrested last evening by the CBI, was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class A S Mujumdar.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dabholkar Murder Case: Main Shooter Remanded in CBI Custody
File Image of rationalist, Narendra Dabholkar who was murdered in 2015.
Loading...
Pune: A court here today remanded the alleged main shooter in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in CBI custody till August 26.

Sachin Prakasrao Andure, who was arrested last evening by the CBI, was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class A S Mujumdar.

Andure, a resident of Aurangabad, was nabbed from Pune, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said earlier.

He was believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013, the CBI spokesperson said.

Earlier, the CBI charge sheet had named Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar, both absconding, as the shooters

Also Watch

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...