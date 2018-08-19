Dabholkar Murder Case: Main Shooter Remanded in CBI Custody

: A court here today remanded the alleged main shooter in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in CBI custody till August 26.Sachin Prakasrao Andure, who was arrested last evening by the CBI, was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class A S Mujumdar.Andure, a resident of Aurangabad, was nabbed from Pune, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said earlier.He was believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013, the CBI spokesperson said.Earlier, the CBI charge sheet had named Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar, both absconding, as the shooters