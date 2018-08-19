English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dabholkar Murder Case: Main Shooter Remanded in CBI Custody
Sachin Prakasrao Andure, who was arrested last evening by the CBI, was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class A S Mujumdar.
File Image of rationalist, Narendra Dabholkar who was murdered in 2015.
Pune: A court here today remanded the alleged main shooter in the murder case of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in CBI custody till August 26.
Andure, a resident of Aurangabad, was nabbed from Pune, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said earlier.
He was believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar while he was on morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013, the CBI spokesperson said.
Earlier, the CBI charge sheet had named Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar, both absconding, as the shooters
