Special CBI Court Denies Bail to Vikram Bhave Accused in Dabholkar Murder Case
Bhave is accused of helping the shooters conduct a recce of the area before Dabholkar, a noted anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune during morning walk on August 20, 2013.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Pune: A special CBI court here rejected the bail application of Vikram Bhave, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, on Saturday.
Additional Sessions Judge RM Pande denied bail to Bhave saying that prima facie (on the face of it) there was evidence against him, said special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi.
In May, Sanjeev Punalekar, a lawyer, and Bhave, his assistant, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.
Punalekar is accused of giving advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the alleged assailants who shot Dabholkar, to destroy the firearms used in the killings of Dabholkar as well as journalist Gauri Lankesh. He was granted bail last month.
Bhave is accused of helping the shooters conduct a recce of the area before Dabholkar, a noted anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune during morning walk on August 20, 2013.
According to probe agencies, some of the conspirators behind the killings of Dabholkar, communist leader Govind Pansare, Kannada writer M M Kalburgi and Lankesh were same.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Party of Four on the Way: Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Post
- Streaming Now: Sacred Games Gets Bigger in Season 2, It's Game Over for Taapsee Fans
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it