Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

CBI Arrests Sanatan Sanstha Lawyer, His Aide in Connection with Narendra Dabholkar's Murder

Dabholkar, 67, who was chief of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was shot down by two gunmen on August 20, 2013, while on a morning walk near Omkareshwar temple in Pune.

Radhika Ramaswamy | CNN-News18

Updated:May 25, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests Sanatan Sanstha Lawyer, His Aide in Connection with Narendra Dabholkar's Murder
File image of Narendra Dhabolkar
Loading...
Mumbai: The CBI has arrested Sanjeev Punalekar, a lawyer of the right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha,and his assistant Vikram Bhave in connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, according to official sources.

Dabholkar, 67, who was chief of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was shot dead by two gunmen on August 20, 2013, while on a morning walk near the Omkareshwar temple in Pune.

During the investigation, Punalekar was found to be involved with shooter Sharad Kalaskar who was arrested earlier in the case, CBI sources said.

“Kalaskar in his statement to the investigating agency said that Punalekar advised Kalaskar to destroy the weapons used for the murder,” a CBI official said.

Bhave, who was arrested by the CBI with Punalekar, was involved in assisting the shooters. Punalekar was questioned in the past in connection with the case.

Bhave, who is also an RTI activist, was convicted by a sessions court earlier in a 2008 bomb blast case in Thane and Navi Mumbai. He was later granted bail.

In 2016, CBI had made its first breakthrough in the case, almost three years after the murder, with the arrest of Virendra Tawde. Tawde, western commander of the Hindu Janajagurti Samiti, an offshoot of the Sanstha, is allegedly the prime conspirator and mastermind behind the murder of Dabholkar.

Tawde is also an accused in the murder of Communist leader Govind Pansare in 2015.

Last year, Kalaskar and Sachin Andure were arrested in the Dabholkar case.

However, Sansathan Sastha, in its statement, has claimed foul play in the arrests.

"Several nationalist Hindu social organisations along with groups of advocates have condemned the arrest and support the lawyer who has been arrested," it said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram