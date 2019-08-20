Dabholkar's Kin Organise Protest March on His Death Anniversary, Seek Arrest of 'Real Perpetrators'

Pune: On the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of Narendra Dabholkar on Tuesday, his family members and activists demanded arrest of "real perpetrators" responsible for killing the rationalist.

Members of Dabholkar-founded Andhashradha Nirmulan Samiti (ANS) and his family members organised a protest march at the Omkareshwar bridge where Dabholkar, 68, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants during a morning walk on this day in 2013.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the case.

As per the chargesheet filed by the CBI in June, 2016, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti member Virendra Tawde was the alleged mastermind behind Dabholkar's killing.

"It has been six years now since my father was killed but the probe has stopped at one point. Before his death anniversary in 2018, the suspected shooters were arrested and it was expected that real perpetrators too would be exposed, but in reality nothing happened," said Hameed Dabholkar.

He said the case has progressed only because it has been monitored by the high court. "We will continue to fight till the real perpetrators are arrested," he said.

On the occasion, Hameed's sister Mukta said one can easily identify the "real culprits" by reading the chargesheets.

"Names of certain organisations are mentioned in the chargesheets. Unfortunately, the probe is not progressing much. We expect the government to show some conviction. We want the investigating agency to search for evidence," she said.

