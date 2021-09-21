Dacoits Who Looted a Judge’s House In Howrah Still At Large After Seven Days

The police are yet to arrest the dacoits who looted the house of a judge in Howrah district of West Bengal even seven days after the crime. The dacoits had escaped with gold jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 lakh along with other valuables from the house of the judge posted in Sealdah.

An FIR has already been filed at the Chatterjeehat police station in Howrah, on September 14, in connection to the dacoity by the relatives of the judge.

According to the FIR, the Sealdah court judge along with his relatives was visiting his hometown in Howrah’s Deul to celebrate Ganesh Puja. When they returned on September 14, they found that the main gate of the house was broken.

The family then was shocked to find their house was completely ransacked. The complaint mentioned that family gold jewellery, over100 years old, were stolen. The judge’s family claimed that such jewelry is priceless in today’s time.

According to the judge and his neighbours, it seems the criminals were well aware that the judge and his family were out of station. “If a judge’s house is not safe. The safety of a common man is in question,” said a man residing in the judge’s neighbourhood.

A relative of the judge said, “The police are doing their work. We are hopeful that the criminals behind the dacoity will be arrested soon and our antique jewelry will be recovered.”

The Howrah Police officials claimed that they will nab all criminals behind the dacoity soon. “We have questioned everyone. Scientific evidence from the crime scene including fingerprints have been collected,” said a senior police officer of ChatterjeeHat police station.

The police officer further added that they are monitoring all CCTVs in the area to identify the criminals behind the dacoity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here