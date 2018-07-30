Dadagiri Won't Work Now: Supreme Court in Delhi Sealing Case

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not tolerate 'dadagiri' by anyone against clearing unauthorised constructions in the national capital."We will not tolerate dadagiri by anyone. We have passed orders and dadagiri won't work now," observed a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.Justice Lokur pulled up BJP councillor Mukesh Suryan who had allegedly threatened the MCD officials for carrying out sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi.The Court had last week summoned Suryan, who is also the chairman of the wards committee of Najafgarh zone, to explain.On Monday, Suryan's lawyer RS Suri tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of Suryan.The bench then addressed Suryan: "What are you doing? We will not allow anybody taking law into their own hands. We cannot tolerate anybody interfering with our orders. Nobody is above law and you must understand that."Justice Lokur further told Suryan that he was a people's representative and that he should lead by example and not break the law."What will people do if you, being a leader, behave like this? They will also behave in the same fashion," the judge told Suryan.It further asked Suryan to file a categorical affidavit of unconditional apology over his conduct.The top court is dealing with the issue of validity of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislations which protect unauthorised constructions from being sealed.The sealing drive in Delhi is being carried out under the orders of the Court.