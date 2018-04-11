GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards To Bring Attention to Pay Gap In the Industry

IANS

April 11, 2018
Mumbai: The forthcoming Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards, in partnership with Smile Foundation, will highlight the pay gap that affects women in showbiz.

The award show organisers, the Mumbai-based Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation, have joined hands with Smile Foundation's She Can Fly initiative for girl child empowerment, read a statement.

To be held on April 21, the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards, will felicitate Ranveer Singh for "Padmaavat", Anushka Sharma for her innings as a producer, and Tammannah Bhatia for her work in "Baahubali".

Rani Mukerji will be awarded for her portraying a socially conscious character in "Hichki".

Critically acclaimed talent Rajkummar Rao will be feted as Best Actor for "Newton", while Kriti Sanon will get Best Actress for "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and Aditi Rao Hydari will get the Critic's Choice Best Actress honour for her role in "Bhoomi".

The event is being held for the last four years.

