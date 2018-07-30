English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dadigiri Won't Work Now: Supreme Court in Delhi Sealing Case
Justice Lokur pulled up BJP councillor Mukesh Suryan who had allegedly threatened the MCD officials for carrying out sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not tolerate 'dadagiri' by anyone against clearing unauthorised constructions in the national capital.
"We will not tolerate dadagiri by anyone. We have passed orders and dadagiri won't work now," observed a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.
Justice Lokur pulled up BJP councillor Mukesh Suryan who had allegedly threatened the MCD officials for carrying out sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi.
The Court had last week summoned Suryan, who is also the chairman of the wards committee of Najafgarh zone, to explain.
On Monday, Suryan's lawyer RS Suri tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of Suryan.
The bench then addressed Suryan: "What are you doing? We will not allow anybody taking law into their own hands. We cannot tolerate anybody interfering with our orders. Nobody is above law and you must understand that."
Justice Lokur further told Suryan that he was a people's representative and that he should lead by example and not break the law.
"What will people do if you, being a leader, behave like this? They will also behave in the same fashion," the judge told Suryan.
It further asked Suryan to file a categorical affidavit of unconditional apology over his conduct.
The top court is dealing with the issue of validity of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislations which protect unauthorised constructions from being sealed.
The sealing drive in Delhi is being carried out under the orders of the Court.
Also Watch
"We will not tolerate dadagiri by anyone. We have passed orders and dadagiri won't work now," observed a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.
Justice Lokur pulled up BJP councillor Mukesh Suryan who had allegedly threatened the MCD officials for carrying out sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi.
The Court had last week summoned Suryan, who is also the chairman of the wards committee of Najafgarh zone, to explain.
On Monday, Suryan's lawyer RS Suri tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of Suryan.
The bench then addressed Suryan: "What are you doing? We will not allow anybody taking law into their own hands. We cannot tolerate anybody interfering with our orders. Nobody is above law and you must understand that."
Justice Lokur further told Suryan that he was a people's representative and that he should lead by example and not break the law.
"What will people do if you, being a leader, behave like this? They will also behave in the same fashion," the judge told Suryan.
It further asked Suryan to file a categorical affidavit of unconditional apology over his conduct.
The top court is dealing with the issue of validity of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislations which protect unauthorised constructions from being sealed.
The sealing drive in Delhi is being carried out under the orders of the Court.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?
- Drake 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge - Mumbai Police Warns People on Twitter
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
Loading...
Loading...