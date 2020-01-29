Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dadis of Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and JNU Students to Take Anti-CAA Stir to Jantar Mantar Today

A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shaheen bagh since mid-December.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

New Delhi: Hundreds of protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have been staging a sit-in against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month, will on Wednesday take their agitation to Jantar Mantar.

The elderly women of Shaheen Bagh, who have come to be known as ‘dadis’ (grandmothers) will also be part of the anti-CAA protest which is being called ‘Chalo Jantar Mantar’. Students from Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University ((JNU) are also expected to join protesters at Jantar Mantar.

A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shaheen bagh in south east Delhi since mid-December.

The protesters said they will continue their agitation until the government decides to roll back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

