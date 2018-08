Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018: 191 TGT and PGT Posts, Apply before 2nd September 2018

Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 191 vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) for various subjects has begun on the official website of UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli - dnh.nic.in.The DNH aims to engage selected candidates under the Directorate of Education on a probation period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018 for PGT and TGT Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dnh.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Job Application’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ against ‘Trained Graduate Teacher (DNH)’ or ‘Post Graduate Teacher (DNH)’ link respectivelyStep 4 – Select medium and subject from the drop down, fill in the personal details and education qualificationStep 5 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on SaveStep 6 – Application number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://daman.nic.in/ojas/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8= Application Fee:The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 191Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - 61Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - 130Eligibility Criteria:Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – The applicant must possess 1st class MA or MSc or MCom or its equivalent Post Graduate Degree from recognized University along with a Degree in Education.Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree from recognized University.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,000 – Rs.1,51,100 with Grade pay of Rs.4,800.Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,42,400 with Grade pay of Rs.4,600.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.Details of the Syllabus:Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - https://daman.nic.in/ojas/AdvtDetailFiles/Syb33.pdf Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - https://daman.nic.in/ojas/AdvtDetailFiles/Syb32.pdf