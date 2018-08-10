GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018: 191 TGT and PGT Posts, Apply before 2nd September 2018

The DNH aims to engage selected candidates under the Directorate of Education on a probation period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd September 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 10, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 191 vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) for various subjects has begun on the official website of UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli - dnh.nic.in.

The DNH aims to engage selected candidates under the Directorate of Education on a probation period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018 for PGT and TGT Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dnh.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Job Application’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ against ‘Trained Graduate Teacher (DNH)’ or ‘Post Graduate Teacher (DNH)’ link respectively
Step 4 – Select medium and subject from the drop down, fill in the personal details and education qualification
Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on Save
Step 6 – Application number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://daman.nic.in/ojas/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8=

Application Fee:

The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.

UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 191
Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - 61
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - 130

Eligibility Criteria:

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – The applicant must possess 1st class MA or MSc or MCom or its equivalent Post Graduate Degree from recognized University along with a Degree in Education.
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree from recognized University.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:

https://daman.nic.in/ojas/AdvtDetailFiles/DDSSB_201819_32.pdf

Age Limit:

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,000 – Rs.1,51,100 with Grade pay of Rs.4,800.
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,42,400 with Grade pay of Rs.4,600.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.

Details of the Syllabus:

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - https://daman.nic.in/ojas/AdvtDetailFiles/Syb33.pdf
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) - https://daman.nic.in/ojas/AdvtDetailFiles/Syb32.pdf

