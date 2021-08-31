Dahi Handi Ban Sparks Political Row in Maharashtra, BJP Questions if Uddhav 'Taking Orders from Taliban'

The Dahi Handi ban in Maharashtra has triggered a political war of words, with BJP leaders questioning the “selective” restrictions being imposed by the Uddhav Thackeray government on Hindu festivals in the state.

On Tuesday, BJP’s Ram Kadam said the government should allow the festival to be celebrated with the presence of maximum five fully vaccinated persons and adherence to Covid protocols. “We will celebrate Dahi Handi even if (Uddhav) Thackeray government misuses police force,” a defiant Kadam said.

A day earlier, BJP MLA and chief whip in Maharasthra Assembly, Ashish Shelar said: “Is this government taking orders from Taliban? Why are all restrictions being enforced on Hindu festivals in Maharashtra?”

Claiming the Shiv Sena was compromising on its “Hindutva”, he said it was the same party that raised “hue and cry” when the Bombay High Court court had restricted the height of human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations.

ALSO READ | No Dahi Handi in Maharashtra, Muted Ganeshotsav This Yr After CM’s Appeal as Covid-19 Dampens Festive Fervour

“A few years ago when the court, responding to public interest litigation, directed the government to restrict heights of the pyramid, there was hue and cry by Shiv Sena. It was the same Shiv Sena which asked, ‘Now, if restrictions are imposed in India, are we suppose to go to Pakistan and celebrate Dahi Handi,’” he said.

The MNS too joined the chorus, with the party’s Thane Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav saying they will “go ahead” with their dahi handi plans as scheduled. He said that over 40 mandals had already registered for the event. “If the BJP can hold massive rallies, Shiv Sena can stage protests, why can’t our youth celebrate Janmashtami?” said Jadhav.

Police stations across Mumbai are issuing notices and summoning govinda pathaks and warning them of preventive arrests and punitive actions if they defy the ban on Dahi Handi. The move comes after some dahi handi mandals have signalled that they will proceed with the human pyramid on Gokulashtami despite Covid restrictions.

ALSO READ | ‘If Rallies, Protests Can Get Nod, Why Curbs on Janmashtami?’ Defiant Dahi Handi Mandals Keep Maha Cops on Toes

Many police stations in the Maharashtra capital are dispatching police and cautioning the people against violating the Covid protocols. The Byculla police station confirmed that they had dispatched a notice to Tadwadi govinda Pathak warning them to follow the guidelines. Similarly, Jogeshwari Police cautioned Jai Jawan mandal against transgressing the law, Times of India reported.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to ‘Mandals’ to give priority to health of citizens and keep festivities aside for some time on humanitarian grounds as people were still struggling for their livelihood in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra will see muted celebrations for Ganeshotsav for the second year in a row. The state government has issued a number of guidelines, including the reduction of the height of Lord Ganesha idols.

The height of Ganesh idols will be capped at four feet for public mandals and two feet for celebrations at home. No crowding for ‘aarti’ will be allowed and so far, the government has not given a nod for processions. The 10-day long Ganpati Festival will begin on September 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here