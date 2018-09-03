English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Dahi Handi Revellers Torch Vehicle After Pune Man Refuses Donation Money
Police said that the accused approached the victim for “vargani” or a contribution of Rs 501 from the family for Dahi Handi celebrations, but the man said he could give only Rs 51.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: After a society resident refused to donate the money asked as part of dahi handi celebrations, four men allegedly torched a two-wheeler inside the parking lot of the building.
A portion of the parking lot was also gutted in the incident that happened on Friday night.
The four men have since been arrested. The vandalism was caught on CCTV.
Police said that on Friday evening, the accused, members of a local group, approached Prafulla Thorat (20), a resident of Prithviraj Apartment in Ambegaon Khurda, for “vargani” or a contribution of Rs 501 from the family for Dahi Handi celebrations, reported Indian Express.
It is said that Thorat refused, saying they were not in a position to contribute that much.
“My son told them that it was too much for them to pay Rs 501 for Dahi Handi. He said at the most he could give Rs 51,” the paper quoted Chandrakant Thorat, Prafulla’s father.
The family that stays on the fourth floor of the building alleged that the men returned and torched the bike in the parking lot. The bike and a portion of the parking lot roof were gutted.
“The building does not have CCTV cameras. However, we managed to retrieve footage from a nearby shop that shows the four men moving near the building. We have arrested them,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Yadav.
A portion of the parking lot was also gutted in the incident that happened on Friday night.
The four men have since been arrested. The vandalism was caught on CCTV.
Police said that on Friday evening, the accused, members of a local group, approached Prafulla Thorat (20), a resident of Prithviraj Apartment in Ambegaon Khurda, for “vargani” or a contribution of Rs 501 from the family for Dahi Handi celebrations, reported Indian Express.
It is said that Thorat refused, saying they were not in a position to contribute that much.
“My son told them that it was too much for them to pay Rs 501 for Dahi Handi. He said at the most he could give Rs 51,” the paper quoted Chandrakant Thorat, Prafulla’s father.
The family that stays on the fourth floor of the building alleged that the men returned and torched the bike in the parking lot. The bike and a portion of the parking lot roof were gutted.
“The building does not have CCTV cameras. However, we managed to retrieve footage from a nearby shop that shows the four men moving near the building. We have arrested them,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Yadav.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Prerna, Anurag in New Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo. Watch Video
- Jalebi: Karan Johar is Spellbound By Mahesh Bhatt's New Film; See Tweet and First Poster
- Season Will be Difficult for Man United But Target is to Always Win, Reiterates Jose Mourinho
- A Man Donated Rs 94 to Kerala Relief Fund He Earned From Begging
- George Bush Sneaks Candy to Michelle Obama During McCain's Funeral, Video Wins Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...