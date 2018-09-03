Dahi Handi Revellers Torch Vehicle After Pune Man Refuses Donation Money

After a society resident refused to donate the money asked as part of dahi handi celebrations, four men allegedly torched a two-wheeler inside the parking lot of the building.A portion of the parking lot was also gutted in the incident that happened on Friday night.The four men have since been arrested. The vandalism was caught on CCTV.Police said that on Friday evening, the accused, members of a local group, approached Prafulla Thorat (20), a resident of Prithviraj Apartment in Ambegaon Khurda, for “vargani” or a contribution of Rs 501 from the family for Dahi Handi celebrations, reported Indian Express.It is said that Thorat refused, saying they were not in a position to contribute that much.“My son told them that it was too much for them to pay Rs 501 for Dahi Handi. He said at the most he could give Rs 51,” the paper quoted Chandrakant Thorat, Prafulla’s father.The family that stays on the fourth floor of the building alleged that the men returned and torched the bike in the parking lot. The bike and a portion of the parking lot roof were gutted.“The building does not have CCTV cameras. However, we managed to retrieve footage from a nearby shop that shows the four men moving near the building. We have arrested them,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Yadav.