Daily Covid-19 Cases in North India Falling at Double the Speed Compared with Southern States: Report

In most states of northern India, cases have been declining at double the speed as compared with southern states.

According to a report by Times of India, since hitting its peak on May 9, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases in Haryana has declined at an average rate of 8.9 per cent each day (till June 3), the sharpest among 18 major states that TOI looked at. The decline has been almost as dramatic in (8.5 per cent), Delhi (8.2 per cent), (8.1 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (7.8 per cent) and Uttarakhand (7.6 per cent).

In Maharashtra and across the south, the fall has been much more gradual, ranging from 2.7 per cent in Tamil Nadu to 4.2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh.

New Covid-19 infections reported in the country have dipped to the lowest since 6 April, according to data released by the Union health ministry.

Meanwhile, 1,14,460 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,88,09,339. The daily positivity rate has come down to 5.42 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 6.54 per cent.

The fatalities dipped to a nearly 43-day low in the last 24 hours with 2,677 people succumbing to the disease. This is the least number of deaths recorded in the country since 22 April.

The toll due to the disease has reached 3,46,759.

Recoveries in India continue to outnumber the fresh infections with 1,89,232 discharges made between Saturday and Sunday. This has taken the total number of discharges to 2,69,84,781 and the recovery rate has improved to 93.67 per cent.

Consequently, the active tally reached below 14 lakh to stand at 14,77,799. The count has depleted by 77,449 in the last 24 hours.

