Daily Covid Cases Fall Below 50k in Maharashtra in 30 Days, Mumbai Has Lowest Infections Since Mid-March

Daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday for the first time in the last 30 days, taking the tally to 47,71,022. With 567 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 70,851, the state health department said. On April 3, Maharashtra had reported 49,447 infections. On April 1 and 2, 43,183 and 47,827 cases were added, respectively. The state had reported an average of 60,000 cases in most of April.

Mumbai also reported the lowest single-day count since mid-March with 2,662 new cases and 78 fresh deaths, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s updated data, with the addition of 2,662 infections, the COVID-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,58,866, while the death toll jumped to 13,408.

Of the total 567 fatalities in Maharashtra, 283 had occurred in the last 48 hours. Given the alarming surge in the cases, the state government had imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.

On Monday, 2,11,668 tests were conducted, taking the overall number of samples tested so far to 2,78,64,426, the department said. A total of 59,500 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 40,41,148, it said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 84.7 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent. Currently, 39,08,491 people are in home quarantine and 28,593 are in institutional quarantine.

In Mumbai, only 23,542 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 55,13,783, the data showed. Mumbai Civic Commissioner IS Chahal said the daily testing figures in the city fell from over 50,000 to 38,000 on Sunday, and are likely to dip further during weekends.

Mumbai, which has been reporting a steady drop in daily COVID-19 infections, had recorded 3,672 new cases and 79 fatalities on Sunday. Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellite towns, added 6,680 new cases and 195 deaths, raising the tally to 13,97,840 and fatalities to 23,817, the department said.

Also, 5,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,89,619, the BMC data showed. With this, Mumbai’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 89 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped to 54,143.

With a gradual decrease in daily infections, Mumbai’s doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 111 days, while the overall growth rate in the period between April 26 and May 2 declined to 0.61 per cent, the civic body said. Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021.

The number of containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) has reduced to 91, while the tally of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents has tested COVID-19 positive) dropped to 814, the BMC said.

Elsewhere, Nashik division reported 6,878 new cases, Pune division 12,220, including 2,691 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 3,976, and Aurangabad division 3,012, as per the release.

Latur division registered 3,508 new infections, Akola division 4,490, and Nagpur division 7,857 including 3,529 in Nagpur city. Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra: Positive 47,71,022 deaths 70,851, recoveries 40,41,158, active 6,56,87, total tests 2,78,64,426, tests today 2,11,668.

