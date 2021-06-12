Daily Horoscope for June 12: From Tarus, Aries to Capricorn, Leo, Cancer, See How Will Be Your Day Today

Aries: (March 21- April 19)
You will be stepping out from your gloomy phase today. Creative inspirations will bring in a sense of independence, lifting your spirits.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E
- Rashi lord - Mangal
Taurus: (April 20- May 20)
This week may have been quite exhausting for you, hence today you shall relax. Take this time to indulge in some self-care activities. Pursue your hobbies or things that bring you joy.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U
- Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)
Gemini: (May 21- June 20)
You may be focusing on your financial needs today. Analyse your spending habits and do not hesitate to seek advice. Old hobbies may beckon you today.
- Lucky number - 3, 6
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Cancer: (June 21- July 22)
After a long time, you will be prioritising yourself today. Take a break from the fast pace of the world and slow down.
- Lucky number - 4
- Lucky colour - Milky
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha
- Rashi lord - Moon
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
You are in no mood to socialise today. It is a perfect day to meditate and practice some fitness workout that you have been thinking of pursuing.
- Lucky number - 5
- Lucky colour - Golden
- Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta
- Rashi lord - Sun
Virgo: (August 23- September 22)
Talk to a friend today and open up about things that have been bothering you lately. It is an ideal day to give your mind a rest and socialise.
- Lucky number - 3, 8
- Lucky colour - Green
- Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Libra: (September 23- October 22)
You will be contemplating your career path today, There may be some pondering over long-term professional plans.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta
- Rashi lord - Venus
Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)
Today will be peaceful as you find some balance in your emotional world. If you are seeking fresh ideas, step out of your comfort zone.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya
- Rashi lord - Mars
Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)
Do not agree to a social event today because you need to spend some time alone. You seek deep emotional conversations, hence, contact a friend or your partner to open up instead.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)
It is a perfect day for a romantic date. You may be finally attaining that inner peace today, do not be afraid to share what it is that is causing an internal conflict.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)
You are highly motivated to work on a creative project today. Seek advice from a senior or a friend who can guide you on whatever it is you are working on.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Pisces: (February 19- March 20)
Treat yourself to some soothing activities today, after all it has been a tough week for you. Spend time with a romantic partner or indulge in something that inspires you personally
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
