Daily Horoscope for June 12: From Tarus, Aries to Capricorn, Leo, Cancer, See How Will Be Your Day Today

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will be stepping out from your gloomy phase today. Creative inspirations will bring in a sense of independence, lifting your spirits.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

This week may have been quite exhausting for you, hence today you shall relax. Take this time to indulge in some self-care activities. Pursue your hobbies or things that bring you joy.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You may be focusing on your financial needs today. Analyse your spending habits and do not hesitate to seek advice. Old hobbies may beckon you today.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

After a long time, you will be prioritising yourself today. Take a break from the fast pace of the world and slow down.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You are in no mood to socialise today. It is a perfect day to meditate and practice some fitness workout that you have been thinking of pursuing.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Talk to a friend today and open up about things that have been bothering you lately. It is an ideal day to give your mind a rest and socialise.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You will be contemplating your career path today, There may be some pondering over long-term professional plans.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Today will be peaceful as you find some balance in your emotional world. If you are seeking fresh ideas, step out of your comfort zone.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Do not agree to a social event today because you need to spend some time alone. You seek deep emotional conversations, hence, contact a friend or your partner to open up instead.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

It is a perfect day for a romantic date. You may be finally attaining that inner peace today, do not be afraid to share what it is that is causing an internal conflict.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You are highly motivated to work on a creative project today. Seek advice from a senior or a friend who can guide you on whatever it is you are working on.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Treat yourself to some soothing activities today, after all it has been a tough week for you. Spend time with a romantic partner or indulge in something that inspires you personally

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

