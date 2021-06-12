CHANGE LANGUAGE
Daily Horoscope for June 12: From Tarus, Aries to Capricorn, Leo, Cancer, See How Will Be Your Day Today
2-MIN READ

Daily Horoscope for June 12: From Tarus, Aries to Capricorn, Leo, Cancer, See How Will Be Your Day Today

Know your horoscope for June 12

Know your horoscope for June 12

From lucky colour to lucky number, know what does the day brings for you.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will be stepping out from your gloomy phase today. Creative inspirations will bring in a sense of independence, lifting your spirits.

  • Lucky number - 1, 8
  • Lucky colour - Red
  • Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E
  • Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

This week may have been quite exhausting for you, hence today you shall relax. Take this time to indulge in some self-care activities. Pursue your hobbies or things that bring you joy.

  • Lucky number - 2, 7
  • Lucky colour - White
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U
  • Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You may be focusing on your financial needs today. Analyse your spending habits and do not hesitate to seek advice. Old hobbies may beckon you today.

  • Lucky number - 3, 6
  • Lucky colour - Yellow
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha
  • Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

After a long time, you will be prioritising yourself today. Take a break from the fast pace of the world and slow down.

  • Lucky number - 4
  • Lucky colour - Milky
  • Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha
  • Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You are in no mood to socialise today. It is a perfect day to meditate and practice some fitness workout that you have been thinking of pursuing.

  • Lucky number - 5
  • Lucky colour - Golden
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta
  • Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Talk to a friend today and open up about things that have been bothering you lately. It is an ideal day to give your mind a rest and socialise.

  • Lucky number - 3, 8
  • Lucky colour - Green
  • Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na
  • Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You will be contemplating your career path today, There may be some pondering over long-term professional plans.

  • Lucky number - 2, 7
  • Lucky colour - White
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta
  • Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Today will be peaceful as you find some balance in your emotional world. If you are seeking fresh ideas, step out of your comfort zone.

  • Lucky number - 1, 8
  • Lucky colour - Red
  • Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya
  • Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Do not agree to a social event today because you need to spend some time alone. You seek deep emotional conversations, hence, contact a friend or your partner to open up instead.

  • Lucky number - 9, 12
  • Lucky colour - Yellow
  • Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha
  • Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

It is a perfect day for a romantic date. You may be finally attaining that inner peace today, do not be afraid to share what it is that is causing an internal conflict.

  • Lucky number - 10, 11
  • Lucky colour - Cyan
  • Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja
  • Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You are highly motivated to work on a creative project today. Seek advice from a senior or a friend who can guide you on whatever it is you are working on.

  • Lucky number - 10, 11
  • Lucky colour - Cyan
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh
  • Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Treat yourself to some soothing activities today, after all it has been a tough week for you. Spend time with a romantic partner or indulge in something that inspires you personally

  • Lucky number - 9, 12
  • Lucky colour - Yellow
  • Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha
  • Rashi lord - Jupiter

