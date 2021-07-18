Kerala Worries as India's Daily Covid Cases Fall; Daily Shots Over 50L for 1st Time in 14 Days | 10 Points

India recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. While the cases are falling in the country, seven states have reported rise in active cases.

Here are the 10 key points announced by the Union Health Ministry today:

- India recorded 41,157 new cases, 518 new deaths, 42,004 new recoveries 1,365 dip in active cases.

- New deaths lowest in 103 days while the new cases below 50,000 for the 21st day.

- Kerala reports 16,150 new cases, Maharashtra 8,170 and Andhra Pradesh 2,670 cases. Maharashtra reports 124 new deaths, Kerala 114, Odisha 67.

- Active cases in Kerala continuing to rise as the state have recorded over 1.25 lakh active cases after 35 days. 7 states report rise in active cases, including 4 North East states.

- Manipur reporting more than 1,000 daily new cases for the 4th consecutive day

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +15%)

- 51.02 lakh new vaccinations. The total vaccination has reached 40.49 crore. 31.33 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 19.68 lakh second dose.

- Daily vaccinations over 50-lakh for the first time in 14 days. Total vaccinations cross the 40-crore mark in 183 days at an average of 22 lakh daily vaccinations.

- 19.37 lakh new tests were coducted. Test positivity rate: 2.13% (1.91% the previous day). Daily tests above 19 lakh for the last 5 days . The test positivity rate is below 3% for the 27th day.

- The test positivity rate in states are as follows: Sikkim 17.66%, Manipur 15.70%, Kerala 10.55%

