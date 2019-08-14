Daily Wage Patroller Dragged & Killed by Tiger at Corbett Reserve in Nainital
The big cat pounced on Bishan Ram (55) when the team was patrolling near Tun Bhuji in Dhikala Range of the reserve on Tuesday.
Image for representation.
Dehradun: A daily wager patrolling with a team of forest guards in the Corbett Tiger Reserve was dragged away and mauled to death by a tiger, an official said on Wednesday.
The big cat pounced on Bishan Ram (55) when the team was patrolling near Tun Bhuji in Dhikala Range of the reserve on Tuesday, Corbett Warden Shivraj Chand said. The tiger dragged Ram away and his half-eaten body was later recovered from the interiors of the forest, he added.
The recovery was difficult as the tiger had not left the spot when the patrol team sighted the body, Chand said. The forest guards fired in the air to scare away the animal, he said.
